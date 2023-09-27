CTL Amedica Secures ECAT Approval from U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

Full Portfolio of Silicon Nitride Spine Products Now Available at DOD and VA Facilities

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTL Amedica has secured Electronic Catalog (ECAT) government contract approval from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. The designation enable’s CTL Amedica to make available its full portfolio of spine products to veterans, military service members and other patients receiving care at U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

“We’re proud to announce our ECAT government contract approval,” said CTL Amedica CEO Daniel Chon. “This will help make our full portfolio available to current and former service men and women and their families, who’re receiving care through the DOD or VA. This includes our silicon nitride spine implants, whose unique properties help speed healing and enhance recovery. We’re grateful for the opportunity to make this technology more readily available.”

CTL Amedica is the world’s exclusive provider of silicon nitride spine products. Silicon nitride spine products demonstrate greater protein absorption and increased osseointegration, promote better bone growth, enhance osteogenic response and accelerate fusion. In addition, silicon nitride has been shown to deactivate several bacterial species and viral strains, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECAT was developed to streamline the Defense Logistics Agency’s business practices and expand its range of procurement options. ECAT also allows deploying units to rapidly acquire the full spectrum of products necessary to satisfy their requirements from a multitude of commercial sources.

CTL Amedica is a forward-thinking medical device design, development and manufacturing company. CTL Amedica maintains a Texas-based headquarters and in-house manufacturing facility, along with a Pennsylvania-based R&D Center of Excellence. A leader in the medical device technology and biomaterials space, CTL Amedica provides a full line of cervical, thoracic and lumbar fusion and fixation products. For more information, visit https://www.ctlamedica.com/.

Contact:

Joy Mazza

CTL Amedica Corporation

443-422-5653

Jmazza@ctlmed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a52434c-e294-4990-8617-e0274f0eceed