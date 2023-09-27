More Older Workers Applying for Entry Level Jobs

Full-Time, Entry-Level Workers Most Needed by Employers but Job Seekers Mainly Looking for Mid-Level Positions

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More older workers are applying for jobs, many of them at entry level, according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.



Overall, the majority of companies (79%) plan to hire full-time employees in the second half of 2023 (up from 70% in the second half of 2022). This aligns with the wants of most job seekers, who are mainly looking for full-time positions (73%), followed by part-time (38%) and contract/freelance positions (52%).

But the survey found a disconnect between what level of positions employers are looking to fill compared to what level job seekers desire. Entry-level positions continue to be the most common jobs companies are looking to fill (56%), followed by mid-level positions (46%), individual contributor (28%), senior level (24%) and C-suite (11%). However, job seekers are mostly applying for mid-level positions (52%), followed by individual contributor (29%), entry level (28%) and senior level (26%).

Interestingly, there has been a shift in who is applying for entry level jobs, with the majority of hiring decision-makers (71%) reporting there are more older workers applying for entry level positions than three years ago. Furthermore, more than half (54%) of companies would prefer to hire an older worker than a younger one for an entry level role. The majority of job seekers (86%) say it’s appropriate to apply for jobs you’re overqualified for if it’s a position you want.

According to KV Aulakh, an Express Employment franchise owner in Barrie, Ontario, there are a few reasons why more older workers may be applying for entry level jobs.

“It could be due to the rising cost of living that people are looking to add supplemental income and they have a higher chance of getting hired for an entry level job,” said Aulakh. “There have also been some older workers who were laid off or their hours were reduced due to supply chain issues, such as in the automotive and railway industries, who applied for an entry level job in the hopes of getting a job at their skill level when it becomes available again.”

However, Brent Pollington, an Express Employment franchise owner in Vancouver, British Columbia, says employers may be hesitant to hire workers that have more experience and qualifications than an entry level job requires.

“There is a big concern that such a candidate might not intend to stay in the position long-term, and high turnover is costly for businesses,” said Pollington. “There is also more likely to be misalignment when it comes to compensation and job responsibilities.”

“Employers are hesitant to hire overqualified workers because they feel they will leave as soon as an opportunity more in line with their work experience comes along. This leads not only to turnover, but higher training costs,” added Aulakh. “Employers like having someone who is willing to start at an entry-level position and work their way up. In most cases, young people are more motivated to stay and move up because they are just starting out.”

Permanent full-time hires are the most in-demand by businesses overall, notes Pollington.

“Businesses will hire anyone at any level if they can justify the cost of acquisition, the cost of onboarding and training, and perceive a return on the investment,” said Pollington. “The level most in-demand is mid to senior, as the risk of turnover and losing return on investment is greatly diminished.”

Pollington’s advice for employers having trouble filling entry level positions is to rethink the way they communicate the positions and opportunities to job seekers.

“If you're facing challenges when it comes to filling full-time entry-level positions, it's likely because your organization may not be effectively communicating the opportunities these positions offer to job seekers,” said Pollington. “Whether these opportunities lie within your company or serve as a stepping stone to other career paths, it's crucial to convey this message to the market. To attract and retain exceptional talent and foster growth for both employees and the organization, you must internally develop and provide the necessary tools for job seekers to find growth opportunities within a company and be attracted to entry-level positions.”

In today's competitive job market, developing a diverse set of skills is key for job seekers to be noticed by hiring managers, according to Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller.

“Beyond the qualifications listed on resumes, cultivating soft skills such as effective communication, adaptability and teamwork, as well as technical proficiencies, demonstrates the ability to thrive in dynamic work environments,” he added.

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between June 8 and June 22, 2023, among 507 Canadian hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in Canada who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data were weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 4.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

The Job Seeker Survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 13 and June 26, 2023, among 507 adults ages 18 and older who are employed or not employed but looking for work and looking for a new job. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 5.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

