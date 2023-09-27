Insect Repellent Market Growth with CAGR of 6.8% Implies to Reach Industry Size of $9,615.7 Million by 2026

Insect Repellent Market

The mosquito segment was the highest contributor to the global insect repellent market demand in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Rising consumer awareness regarding insect borne diseases and several government initiatives to control the effects of insect in the surroundings fuel the growth of the global insect repellent market” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $ 𝟗,𝟔𝟏𝟓.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type and Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5595

Increase in consumer awareness about insect-borne diseases and different government initiatives for lowering down the ill-effects of insectsdrive the growth of the global insect repellent market. However, availability of toxic chemicals including DEETin mosquito repellent products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for herb-based repellents and creation of commercial repellent products that include plant-based ingredients would offer new opportunities in the next few years.

The global temperature of the earth has continued to rise since past few years and is expected to increase more in the coming years, high temperature provides optimum conditions to the mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness. Thus, impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population which would ultimately lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward the promotion of various mosquito repellents. Companies have regularly involved themselves into spreading awareness amongst the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution.

The global insect repellent market is classified on the basis of insect type into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others. The mosquito segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the insect repellent market forecast period. The rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes, are the prime factors that are expected to drive the market during forecast period. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market. Huge opportunities prevail for the global repellent market owing to the rise in demand for plant-based repellents and increasing penetration in untapped markets in rural regions.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/91468358565601079564585efe8e77f3

A few companies such as Godrej targeted mothers to promote their sales for ‘Good Knight’ brand through advertising and creating a sense of fear in their minds related to their children getting infected with mosquito borne diseases. This has resulted into an increased sale of various products across the world to prevent diseases. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies are expected to continue to propel the demand for mosquito repellents in future.

The top market players in the global insect repellent industry include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur International, Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, Swayer Ltd., Himalaya Herbals, Enesis Group, and Quantum Health.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

○ This report provides a quantitative insect repellent market analysis of the current insect repellent market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global insect repellent market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market shares.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

○ A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

○ An in-depth analysis of the global market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market insect repellent market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5595

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Tick Repellent Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2027

○ Flies Repellent Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

○ Fly Traps Market is projected to reach $407.90 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fly-traps-market-A16632

○ Canada Tick Repellent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-tick-repellent-market-A99944

○ Mexico Tick Repellent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-tick-repellent-market-A99945

○ Europe Tick Repellent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-tick-repellent-market-A99946

○ UK Tick Repellent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-tick-repellent-market-A99947

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research