ACM Research’s Operating Subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Provides Backlog Data

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) posted backlog figures for ACM Shanghai as of September 27, 2023 and September 30, 2022 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website [link to China Disclosure].



As of September 27, 2023 and September 30, 2022, ACM Shanghai’s total backlog amounted to RMB 6,795.8 million (USD $929.5 million), and RMB 4,644.2 million respectively. The total backlog figures include a mix of orders for tools that have been shipped but not yet recognized as revenue under Chinese generally accepted accounting principles (“Chinese GAAP”), and orders for tools expected to be shipped at a future date.

Change (%) Orders under contract 6,525.7 4,627.9 41.0% Orders awarded by formal bidding process, pending official contract 270.1 16.3 1,554.6% Total backlog 6,795.8 4,644.2 46.3%



Backlog is not a financial measure that is defined or recognized by Chinese GAAP or U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, and ACM Shanghai’s method for determining and calculating backlog, and the underlying assumptions, may not be comparable to the methodologies and assumptions used by other companies. Orders included in backlog may not actually generate the amounts of revenue estimated above.

All USD amounts above are for reference only and are translated using the September 26, 2023 Wall Street Journal closing exchange rate.

Reporting Dates

ACM Shanghai will release its full financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 on October 27, 2023 after the market close in China, and on the same day ACM will report preliminary financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 before the market open in the U.S.

ACM will release its full financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and conduct a corresponding conference call to discuss the results in early November 2023. The specific reporting date and details of the conference call will be released at a later date.

