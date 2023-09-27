Genetec receives SAFETY act certification renewal from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for anti-terrorism technology

Initially certified in 2017, Genetec Security Center was the first unified security platform to be approved.

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has renewed the SAFETY (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies) Act certification for Genetec™ Security Center through 2028. The designation certifies the unified security platform’s technology that manages and monitors electronic security systems, including access control, video surveillance, and automated license plate reading.

The SAFETY Act, part of the Homeland Security Act of 2022, provides incentives for the development and deployment of anti-terrorism technologies and establishes liability limitations resulting from an act of terrorism where Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technologies (QATT) are deployed. Genetec received this certification and designation after meeting stringent qualifications. In 2011, Genetec received the first certification for Omnicast™ its video management system followed by Security Center in 2017.

“We want our technology to meet the highest possible standards and address the specific challenges and opportunities our government customers face,” said Christian Morin, CSO & Vice President of product engineering at Genetec Inc. “This important designation reflects our dedication to this goal.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

