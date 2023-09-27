GeoVax to Participate in Upcoming October Investor and Industry Events





Company to Provide Updates on Phase 2 Clinical Trials

for Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccine and Cancer Immunotherapy Programs

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. Presentation focused on the Company’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine program (GEO-CM04S1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:25pm ET. Register here to attend the conference and view the live presentation.

BioFuture 2023. Presentation on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 3:30pm ET in New York City.

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. Presentation on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1:30pm ET in Jupiter, Florida.

A live webcast of the Dawson James presentation will be available here and on the Events page of GeoVax’s website at https://www.geovax.com. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the Dawson James and BioFuture conferences.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

