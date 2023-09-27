Pediatric Neurology Device Market to Witness 7.8% CAGR in the Forecast Period 2031 | Economic Downturn Analysis Report

Pediatric Neurology Device Market by Product 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pediatric neurology device market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Growth: The pediatric neurology device market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as an increasing prevalence of pediatric neurological disorders, advancements in technology, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals and caregivers.

Rising Prevalence of Pediatric Neurological Disorders: Neurological disorders in children, including epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders, have been on the rise. This increase has fueled the demand for specialized medical devices that aid in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of these conditions.

Diagnostic Devices: Diagnostic devices play a crucial role in identifying and assessing pediatric neurological disorders. These devices include electroencephalography (EEG) systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, and computed tomography (CT) scanners, among others. Advanced diagnostic technologies and imaging modalities are enabling more accurate and non-invasive diagnosis of pediatric neurological conditions.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

a. Diagnostic Devices: This includes electroencephalography (EEG) systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and other imaging modalities used for diagnosing pediatric neurological disorders.

b. Therapeutic Devices: This category comprises devices used for the treatment and management of pediatric neurological conditions. It includes neurostimulation devices, drug delivery systems, rehabilitation devices, and other therapeutic equipment.

By Application:

a. Epilepsy: Devices specific to the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of pediatric epilepsy.

b. Cerebral Palsy: Devices designed to assist in the management and rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy.

c. Autism Spectrum Disorders: Devices used for the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorders in children.

d. Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Devices tailored for the assessment and management of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and developmental delay.

e. Other Pediatric Neurological Disorders: This includes devices that address a range of other pediatric neurological conditions, such as brain tumors, genetic disorders, and movement disorders.

By End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: Devices used in hospital settings and specialized clinics for pediatric neurology.

b. Diagnostic Centers: Devices utilized in standalone diagnostic centers focused on pediatric neurological assessments.

c. Research and Academic Institutes: Devices used in research settings and academic institutions for studying pediatric neurological disorders and developing new treatment approaches.

By Geography:

The market can be segmented based on regional or country-level analysis, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Different regions may have varying prevalence rates of pediatric neurological disorders and healthcare infrastructure, which can influence the demand and adoption of pediatric neurology devices.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Elekta AB

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

