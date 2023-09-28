Organic Snacks Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 13.6% to Reach $24,035.2 Million by 2025 | General Mills, Conagra Brands

Organic Snacks Market

Rise in inclination for readymade and convenient food products, increase in spending capacity of people

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and E - commerce), and Generation (Millennial (18 - 34), Generation X (34 - 50), and Baby Boomers (51 - 69)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the organic snacks industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in the need for convenience and ready to eat food drive the growth of the market and help increase the organic snacks market size. Furthermore, growth in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market.

Among product types, the salty snacks segment was the largest in 2017, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The market for salty snacks is driven by increasing consumption of convenient food items and easy availability of such products all over the world. However, the candy bars segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is because organic candy bars have no additives and are healthier alternative to the regular candy bars.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Salty snacks segment garnered the highest share in the organic snacks market by product type. The rise in popularity of innovative products with different types of flavor and ingredients attracts consumer toward salty snacks and thus contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, changing lifestyles, food consumption habits, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in food convenience are the major factors impacting the growth of the organic snacks market.

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Pure Organic

PRANA

Made in Nature

Kadac Pty Ltd

Navitas Naturals

Hormel Foods

Hain Celestial

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

By generation, the baby boomers generation is expected to experience the fastest CAGR through the organic snacks market forecast period. This high growth is due to increase in knowledge about health and fitness coupled with the improvements in the retail distribution channels that makes acquiring packaged food such as organic snacks easy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current organic snacks market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis and the organic snacks market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global organic snacks market.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes revenue generated from the sales and organic snacks market forecast across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

