Dental Equipment Market Size Hit USD 8 billion by 2028, Garnering 3.3% CAGR, Says Transparency Market Research

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry fuels dental equipment market, with innovations in imaging and laser technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The dental equipment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.6 billion in 2020 . It is anticipated to register an 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 and by 2028; the market is likely to gain US$ 8 billion. The rapid acceptance of tele-dentistry has been hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Remote consultations, treatment planning, and monitoring present a burgeoning opportunity. Dental equipment manufacturers can develop tele-dental solutions, such as portable intraoral cameras and remote monitoring devices, to cater to this growing trend.

Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=223

3D printing is revolutionizing dental prosthetics and orthodontics. Customized dental implants, crowns, and braces can now be rapidly produced with high precision. Companies focusing on 3D printing technologies for the dental industry stand to gain substantial market share.

With an aging global population, there's a rising need for specialized dental equipment catering to elderly patients. Innovations in geriatric-friendly dental chairs, prosthetics, and diagnostics are yet to be fully explored. Increasing environmental consciousness is driving demand for eco-friendly dental equipment.

Developing equipment with reduced energy consumption, eco-friendly materials, and recyclability can attract environmentally conscious consumers. Artificial intelligence can assist in dental diagnosis, treatment planning, and predictive analytics. Integrating AI into dental equipment, such as diagnostic tools, can lead to more efficient and accurate dental care.

Dental tourism is on the rise, particularly in emerging markets. Dental equipment providers can tap into this trend by catering to the needs of international patients and dental clinics.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Dental radiology equipment, particularly intraoral digital x-ray units and digital sensors, dominates the dental equipment market.

North America currently dominates the global dental equipment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high dental awareness.

Smart dental equipment is on the rise, featuring AI-driven diagnostics, IoT connectivity, and patient data integration for more efficient dental care.



Market Trends for Dental Equipment

The dental equipment market is witnessing a profound shift towards digitalization. Advanced technologies like CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printers are revolutionizing dental practices. These innovations streamline treatment planning, improve precision, and offer more efficient, patient-friendly solutions.

Telehealth has extended its reach to dentistry, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Teledentistry platforms enable remote consultations, treatment planning, and follow-ups, enhancing accessibility to dental care. This trend is likely to persist as it addresses the demand for convenient, contactless dental services.

Have Question? Connect to Analyst at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=223

Global Market for Dental Equipment: Regional Outlook

North America is a thriving hub for dental equipment. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high dental awareness, and substantial investments in research and development.

The market in North America is marked by a surge in digital dentistry, with CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and advanced diagnostic tools gaining prominence. North America's commitment to cutting-edge dental technology positions it as a dominant force in the global market.

Europe places a strong emphasis on sustainability and high-quality healthcare. The European Dental Equipment market reflects this focus through eco-friendly equipment and advanced diagnostic solutions.

Steady advancements in dental technology, such as teledentistry and digital impression systems, contribute to market growth. Favorable healthcare policies and the presence of major dental equipment manufacturers make Europe a significant player.

The Asia-Pacific region showcases robust growth potential, driven by rising dental awareness, expanding healthcare access, and a growing middle class. Dental tourism is on the rise, particularly in countries like India and Thailand, further propelling the market. The adoption of digital dentistry, including intraoral scanners and 3D printing, is escalating, contributing to market expansion.



Global Dental Equipment Market: Key Players



The dental equipment market features a competitive landscape driven by innovation, technology integration, and a commitment to addressing evolving dental care needs and improving patient experiences.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Dental Equipment market:

3M

A-dec Inc.

Biolase Inc.

CareStream Health Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply International Inc.

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Ivoclar Vivadent

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Key developments in the global dental equipment market are:

In August 2023, 3M successfully finalized the sale of select assets from its dental local anesthetic portfolio to Pierrel S.p.A. for $70 million, pending closure and adjustments.

successfully finalized the sale of select assets from its dental local anesthetic portfolio to Pierrel S.p.A. for $70 million, pending closure and adjustments. In June 2023, BIOLASE, Inc., has partnered with Pet Dental Services (PDS), the leading non-anesthetic pet dental provider in the U.S. PDS aims to expand its services through BIOLASE's diode laser technology, fostering trust among veterinarians nationwide and providing anesthesia-free dental care. With over a decade of experience, PDS has earned a stellar reputation within a network of over 300 veterinarians.

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment Intraoral Digital X-ray Units Digital Sensors Extra-oral Digital Analog

Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Quantum Well Lasers Distributed Feedback Lasers Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Heterostructure Lasers Quantum Cascade Lasers Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Systems & Parts Instrument Delivery systems Vacuums & Compressors Cone Beam CT Systems Cast Machine Furnace and Ovens Electrosurgical Equipment Other systems and parts CAD/CAM

Laboratory Machines Ceramic Furnaces Hydraulic Press Electronic Waxer Suction Unit Micro Motor

Hygiene Maintenance Devices Sterilizers Air Purification & Filters Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipment Chairs Hand Piece Light Cure Scaling Unit



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Dental Equipment Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=223<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com