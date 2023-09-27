Submit Release
Fall 2023 Trout Stocking to Begin Across Maryland

Photo of staff stocking trout into a stream

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Fishing spots to receive trout allotments in October

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stocking in early October. Department crews will transport thousands of state hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout and release them in select creeks, rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state. 

Due to several variables that can alter schedules, stocking sites and times are not announced in advance, but are available immediately afterward. Anglers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to receive the latest stocking information. 

Starting in October, anglers can call the trout stocking hotline at 800-688-3467 on Fridays for a weekly update on all locations stocked. The department publishes daily stocking updates on its trout stocking webpage and posts them on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Illustrations comparing brook trout and brown troutAs a reminder, regulations are in effect requiring catch-and-release fishing only for brook trout in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout, which are not stocked by the Department of Natural Resources. Some stocked streams have seasonal restrictions so anglers should consult the current Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for all regulations and restrictions.

Information on fishing licenses, trout stamps, and other related products are available on the COMPASS online licensing portal or the Department of Natural Resources Licensing and Registration Services website.

