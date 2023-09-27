Visa Expands Installments Program with Air Transat and London Drugs

The new collaborations will offer Canadian consumers Installments enabled by Visa for travel, health, and lifestyle spending using their eligible credit card

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Visa announces two new collaborations, with Air Transat and London Drugs, to expand Installments enabled by Visa to more eligible Canadian credit cardholders. Using Installments enabled by Visa, consumers can convert qualifying purchases into smaller, equal installment payments over a specified period of time, using their eligible credit card.



"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our installments program to London Drugs and Air Transat, enabling Canadian cardholders with a more flexible payment experience within the familiarity and security of a Visa transaction process,” says Kris Tsaousidis, VP of Merchant Solutions and Acquiring, Visa Canada. “Partnering with these esteemed brands exemplifies Visa's commitment to providing seamless and accessible payment solutions, empowering consumers to make the most of their purchases while enjoying added convenience and peace of mind.”

Visa research shows that nearly half of Canadian consumers prefer their installment financing be provided by their current credit card issuer and 30% say they would be more likely to purchase again at the store if it was an available payment option.1 Air Transat and London Drugs are the latest to join a growing list of retailers supporting Installments enabled by Visa.

Installments enabled by Visa provides issuers, processors, and retailers an option to seamlessly add a flexible payment option for their customers. For more information on Visa Installments, visit: Visa.ca/installments.

