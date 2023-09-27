Wantstats Revolutionizes Market Research Industry with One Stop Shop for Sequential Data

Wantstats Setting the Standard as the World's First Data Sequencing Company, Driving Transformation and Insight

New York, US, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wantstats is a pioneer in data sequencing with an aim in offering their esteemed customers with a consumer centric platform where they can experience a hassle-free access to both B2B and B2C market estimates and statistics.

Say No to Data Fatigue

Data fatigue in the current era is a common issue that most business organizations and research professionals have to face. They often tend to get submerged in a sea of data thus making it difficult to extract anything worthy out of the same. But this will not be the case any longer. Considering this inconvenience, the team at Wantstats are at your service with a platform that offers analyzed data on relevant markets, aiming to cover markets across the subscriber’s entire ecosystem.

Now Access Charts & Statistics on Diverse Sectors

Wantstats is a leading market research company. Ever since the company’s foundation stone has been laid they have succeeded to create a niche by offering their clients with sequential market sizing data. This opened room for them to work on providing intelligence to clients needs from different domains ranging from Information, Communication, and Technology, Energy and Power, Chemicals, Automobiles, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Food and Beverage, and others. The company’s team of experts is leaving no stone unturned to track, publish and update data across the industry value chain along with their categorization across Wantstats in the likes of a one stop platform solution . Access niche data in their Charts & Statistics and Markets section and get linked to data from interconnected ecosystems.

The Wantstats Difference

What distinguishes Wantstats from the industry’s dominant diversity of market research firms? Let’s get this answered.

Pin pointed data search

Budget-friendly

Easy client servicing

Prompt decision making

Easily understandable

Full-time account manager to sort customer queries

Offer 60,000 new statistics every month free of cost

Request for 5 new statistics on a monthly basis that can be added to the monthly production process

Pre-booking of stats

Request statistics as per choice

Full-time Engagement Model

Wantstats clients have the liberty to ask for any data that is pertinent to the categories they serve in the B2B industry.

Budget Makeover

Wantstats have introduced this platform in order to reduce the budget that everybody is spending between USD 8,000 and USD 12,000. They later come to the realization that the report they purchased is irrelevant or does not meet their particular needs. Customization increases their expenditures and dissatisfies the customer with the quality. Consequently, it becomes challenging to pay between USD 3,000 and USD 10,000 for a new study. The personalization and two-way contact between research businesses and clients, not the data, is the problem. Most SAAS platforms do not have any human support to help clients whenever they need it, but they provide a model where their customers are the sources of their data. They will assist them in getting data for their respective industry, as well as the industries of their suppliers and clients, which benefits other users in the same industry and increases relevancy and lessens data fatigue.

Exclusive Subscription Services- Benefits Clients Do Not Want to Miss

The information on the company’s subscription services is provided below:

Market size estimates and forecasts for major categories at the global, regional, and national levels for the Chemicals & Advanced Materials Industry's high-growth markets.

Including market data for client’s company's full value chain

Around 1,000 relevant marketplaces and more than 13,500 public data points

Upcoming data points covering more than 20,000 markets and the entire ecosystem

$599/month (cancel at any time) subscription for data access in Data/Chart Format

for data access in Data/Chart Format Convenient for clients to see (unlimited) and download (limit)

Each month, clients receive five requests for bespoke research on market sizing data.

Dedicated and Sincere Key Account Manager on call 24 hours a day to assist with any data concerns

About Wantstats Research and Media

Wantstats brings years of industry expertise and experience to the table, thus ensuring that their market research solutions are insightful and informed. The company’s approach is customized to cater to their clients’ specific needs, offering them with actionable and unique insights which can drive their business forward. Their team leverage cutting-edge technologies and tools to accurately and efficiently conduct research, staying head and shoulders above others in the rapidly growing market landscape. They go much beyond the surface-level data, thereby diving deep into consumer behavior and market trends to offer their respected clients with a holistic understanding with regards to their target market. Their clients’ success is their topmost priority. The team at Wantstats works closely with clients for addressing their goals and challenges, providing strategic suggestions which wonderfully align with their business objectives. They deeply understand the significance of timely information. The company’s efficient processes ensure that clients get research findings when they require it the most.

The company adheres to utmost ethical standards when it comes to data analysis and collection, ensuring that their clients business stays in compliance with the industry regulations. Their portfolio of satisfied clients and successful projects speaks volumes regarding their ability of delivering outcomes. They provide competitive pricing models which offer best value with regards to the insights and quality of research their clients receive. They are highly dedicated to remaining at the vanguard of market research methodologies, constantly augmenting their services to cater to every client’s evolving needs.

The team at Wantstats will mitigate risks, uncover opportunities, & chart a course towards a thriving future. No matter it is a start-up or an established organization, they offer clients with the crucial knowledge required for making informed decisions, innovating, and outpacing the competition. So, join hands with them to customize your reports to better fit your organization’s missions and values.

Contact Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America Email: support@wantstats.com Website: https://www.wantstats.com/