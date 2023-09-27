CHIZ SAYS HERBOSA QUALIFIED TO LEAD DOH

Sen. Chiz Escudero is supporting the nomination of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to the post, citing his experience and competence to lead the Department of Health (DOH) as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Escudero, he is looking forward to the confirmation of Herbosa's appointment when Congress resumes its session on November 6, after the Commission on Appointment failed to tackle the latter's nomination due to lack of time.

"The Department of Health needs someone like Secretary Herbosa to carry out its programs as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," said the senator, who is a member of the CA.

"I am confident that he will be confirmed when the hearing resumes soon," he added.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Tuesday that Herbosa was "bypassed due to lack of material time."

Congress is on a break from September 30 to November 5.

For Herbosa to retain his position, he must be reappointed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Herbosa first assumed the role in June this year, nearly a year after Marcos took office.

He was health undersecretary from 2010 to 2015 and served as special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 under the previous administration.