Revolutionizing Surgical Training: CSurgeries Partners with Sheltowee Network for Expansive Relaunch

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - CSurgeries, a top-tier online surgical video journal, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Sheltowee Network, a leading innovation commercialization firm. The collaboration is set to supercharge the platform’s relaunch, making high-quality, peer-reviewed surgical content more accessible for medical professionals and students worldwide.

CSurgeries aims to expand its global reach with a redesigned platform, new features and an enriched library of surgical video content, while forging pivotal industry partnerships. To achieve this vision, the Sheltowee Network will employ its business acceleration expertise, proven by its history of guiding innovative ventures to notable success.

Alex Day, co-founder and managing partner of the Sheltowee Network and known for securing the game-changing investment for Kentucky Bioprocessing’s Ebola vaccine, is now the newly appointed CEO of CSurgeries.

"CSurgeries aligns perfectly with Sheltowee’s vision. We’re enthusiastic about advancing its mission, making it an indispensable go-to resource for surgeons and medical students around the world," said Day, who has a track record in innovation and leadership.

Dr. Gresham Richter, executive chairman at CSurgeries, adds: "This partnership marks a pivotal moment for CSurgeries. With the Sheltowee Network by our side, we are well-positioned to revolutionize surgical education and further our commitment to enhancing patient care through continuous learning."

Leveraging the Sheltowee Network's extensive experience in the pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical device sectors, CSurgeries is on course for a significant relaunch and substantial growth.

About CSurgeries: A physician-led platform, CSurgeries is revolutionizing surgical training and education. Featuring over 500 peer-reviewed surgical videos from all fields and a community of 17,000 users, it is a prime resource for surgeons, students and medical professionals looking to elevate their skills.

For more information, contact CSurgeries’ Chief Information Officer Zachary Salopek at zachary.salopek@csurgeries.com or visit the company’s website www.csurgeries.com .

About the Sheltowee Network: Founded by entrepreneur Alex Day, the Sheltowee Network is renowned for magnifying business opportunities and catalyzing growth across various sectors through the investment of monetary capital and human capital. Their client success stories are a testament to their tactical expertise.

For additional details, reach out to Alex Day at aday@Sheltowee.com .