GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE:603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, is proud to introduce the new All-in-One kit: GD-xD-W515-Eval Board. This evaluation platform leverages various GigaDevice products, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all within one comprehensive kit.



The GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board is the first evaluation kit in the xD series, it comprises a mainboard, a fingerprint board, and an LCD board within a compact footprint. It can be powered by either a battery or the Mini-USB interface of the GD-Link programmer. Through the integration of diverse GigaDevice’s high performance MCU (GD32W515PIQ6) , SPI NOR flash (GD25Q128E), capacitive fingerprint Sensor (GSL6157), battery management IC (GD30BC2416), and high-performance power IC (GD30LD1002), this EVAL board delivers tailored solutions to customers across a spectrum of applications, such as smart home HMI, smart door lock, and portable device control.

Key Features:

Privacy and Security: Supports secure fingerprint recognition and data management with encryption & authentication algorithm provided by GigaDevice’s fingerprint sensor and MCU.

Fast and Secure Data Access: Includes small package NOR Flash for accessing data via the QSPI interface at a clock frequency of 45MHz. Data can be encrypted/decrypted using the MCU’s Cryptographic Acceleration Unit (CAU).

High Efficiency Battery Charging: Supports battery charging currents of up to 1.5A.

System Protection: Provides USB power-on and wake-up voltage monitoring as well as battery voltage and power monitoring.

Accurate Battery Power Estimation: Accurately calculates battery power using current and voltage detection, optimized by the battery power calculation algorithm.

Touch Operation: Includes a capacitive touch key controlled by the MCU’s Touch Sensing Interface (TSI) for easy and quick operation.

Multiple Information Output Choices: Equipped with a flat vibration motor, multi-channel LEDs, and an LCD screen for versatile information output.

Multi-Dimensional Applications Support: Features an onboard high sensitivity MIC for MCU wake-up and a high-power port to support power-hungry components, such as heating coils.

Onboard Debug and Programming: Includes the GD-Link for on-chip debugging and MCU flash programming.

For more information please visit: www.gigadevice.com/gd-xd-w515-eval-board , and you will have a chance to order a free W515 evaluation board.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and power as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification. Constantly looking to expand the technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed multiple strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

