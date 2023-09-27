Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,030 in the last 365 days.

Global ECMO Machine Market Size & Trends

Key players operating in the global ECMO machine market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Corp., Maquet Holdings, Medos AG, Nipro Corp., Microport Corp., Fresenius Medical Care, LivaNova PLC, and CytoSorbents Corp., among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global ECMO machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The global aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions, making ECMO a critical therapy option. As the elderly population grows, the demand for ECMO support is expected to increase.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global ECMO Machine Market - Forecast to 2028’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ecmo-machine-market-4173

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the oxygenator segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the application type outlook, the cardiac segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Key players operating in the global ECMO machine market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Corp., Maquet Holdings, Medos AG, Nipro Corp., Microport Corp., Fresenius Medical Care, LivaNova PLC, and CytoSorbents Corp., among others

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ecmo-machine-market-4173

By Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pumps
  • Oxygenator
  • Controllers
  • Cannula
  • Accessories

By Modality Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Veno-arterial
  • Veno-venous
  • Arterio-venous

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Respiratory
  • Cardiac
  • ECPR

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global ECMO Machine Market Size & Trends

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more