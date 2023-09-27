Submit Release
MRC Global Extends Enterprise Framework Agreement with Shell

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced that its subsidiary, MRC Global (US) Inc. has extended its Enterprise Framework Agreement with Shell plc. until 2028.

Under this global agreement, MRC Global will remain a key supplier of Shell’s pipe, valves and fittings as well as ad-hoc valve actuation services for its upstream, midstream and downstream assets. This includes both maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) as well as projects. Noteworthy projects that MRC Global currently supports include Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1 project, which will be Europe’s largest green hydrogen plant, and the Red II Green project, which includes amongst others a biofuels facility, both based in The Netherlands.

“I appreciate Shell’s confidence in MRC Global as a strategic supplier,” Rob Saltiel, MRC Global President & CEO, said. “We are committed to driving supply chain standardization and proud to support Shell’s Powering Progress strategy as they forge a path to Net Zero.”

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

