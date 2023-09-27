Composite Resin Market Industry Emerging Trend, Driving Factors, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2032

Composite Resin Market Report

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The composite resin industry refers to a segment of the dental and materials industry that produces composite resin materials used in various dental applications. Composite resins are synthetic materials that are designed to mimic the appearance and function of natural teeth. They are commonly used in restorative dentistry to repair damaged or decayed teeth, as well as in cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic enhancements.

According to the report, the composite resin market valued for $25.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $49.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Composite resins are typically made up of a mixture of resin and filler particles. The resin component is usually a type of polymer, such as bisphenol A-glycidyl methacrylate (Bis-GMA), and the filler particles are often made of materials like silica or glass.

The global composite resin market is driven by a surge in demand for composite resins in the aerospace sector as composite resins have many applications in the aerospace industry due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent durability, and resistance to heat and corrosion. On the other hand, high costs associated with manufacturing and challenges in recycling limit the growth of the market.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

- Dental Fillings: Composite resins are used as tooth-colored dental fillings to repair cavities and restore the function and appearance of damaged teeth.

- Veneers: They are also used to create dental veneers, which are thin shells placed on the front surface of teeth to improve their appearance.

- Bonding: Composite resins are used for dental bonding procedures to repair chipped or discolored teeth.

- Orthodontics: In orthodontics, composite resins are sometimes used for aesthetic purposes, such as tooth-colored brackets and wires.

- Aesthetics: Composite resins are favored in many dental applications because they can be color-matched to the patient's natural teeth, providing a more aesthetically pleasing result compared to traditional metal fillings.

The automotive and transport segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global composite resin market revenue and is likely to dominate the market from 2023 to 2032. Composite resins are increasingly being used in the transportation industry as a lightweight and durable alternative to traditional materials like steel and aluminum. Composite resins can be used to create lightweight and strong components for vehicles, such as body panels, roofs, and hoods. These components can help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance performance.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬:

- Minimally Invasive: Composite resin restorations typically require less removal of healthy tooth structure compared to amalgam (metal) fillings.

- Aesthetic Appeal: They offer excellent aesthetic results due to their ability to mimic the appearance of natural teeth.

- Adhesive Properties: Composite resins bond well to tooth structure, which can help strengthen the tooth.

The injection molding segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global composite resin market revenue and is likely to dominate the market from 2023 to 2032. Injection molding is a popular manufacturing process used to produce various types of plastic parts in high volumes. The process involves melting plastic pellets, injecting the molten material into a mold cavity, cooling, and ejecting the finished part. Injection molding has been widely adopted in industries such as automotive, consumer products, medical devices, and electronics due to its advantages such as cost-effectiveness, high production rates, and the ability to produce complex shapes with tight tolerances.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

- Durability: While composite resins have improved in durability over the years, they may not be as long-lasting as some other materials, such as porcelain or metal.

- Cost: Composite resin restorations can be more expensive than amalgam fillings.

- Technique-Sensitive: Proper placement of composite resins requires a high level of skill and technique.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global composite resin market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The composite materials industry in the Asia-Pacific region covers various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, and wind energy. The region has many leading composite materials companies, such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, and Owens Corning.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: The composite resin industry has seen ongoing research and development to improve the durability and handling properties of these materials. There has been a growing demand for aesthetic dental treatments, which has driven the market for composite resins used in cosmetic dentistry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The production and use of dental materials, including composite resins, are regulated by health authorities in various countries to ensure safety and efficacy.

The composite resin industry plays a crucial role in modern dentistry by providing materials that enable both functional and cosmetic dental treatments. Advances in material science continue to enhance the properties and longevity of composite resins, making them an important component of dental care.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

- HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

- HEXION INC.

- SCOTT BADER COMPANY LTD.

- DSM

- ALLNEX GMBH

- EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

- SABIC

- CELANESE CORPORATION

- DOW

- SUMITOMO BAKELITE CO., LTD.

