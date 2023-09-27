Xage Awarded $17 Million Cybersecurity Contract by U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command

Mesh-based Zero Trust Solution to Secure Distributed Cyber Physical Environments From Ground to Space

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security Gov , the zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, announced it received a $17 million contract awarded by U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) to offer its zero trust access control and data protection across SSC’s current and next-generation ground and space architectures. Zero trust is a high priority Department of Defense (DOD) cybersecurity strategy that can reduce attack surfaces, block attacks, and enable risk management to quickly contain and remediate adversary activities. Xage’s distributed zero trust-based cybersecurity mesh provides unique protection to U.S. critical infrastructure against emerging cyber challenges.

Xage Security Gov (a.k.a. “Xage Gov”) was established to support Federal Government clients. It is a wholly-owned affiliate of Xage Security, dedicated to addressing the cyber protection needs of the nation’s most critical missions, operations, and assets. Xage Gov is configured to securely handle both classified and unclassified projects. Under this USSF contract, Xage Gov will use the Xage Fabric to provide an identity-based zero trust cybersecurity mesh with distributed enforcement of services at the leading edge for DOD systems. This foundational capability provides the DOD with a resilient cybersecurity architecture for complex distributed environments.

Three Priorities for the Mission

Xage protects and secures critical infrastructure. This contract with SSC includes three priority initiatives that leverage the Xage Fabric, a cybersecurity mesh platform for zero trust access management and data security:

Cyber hardening of current terrestrial-based systems, including ground stations, modems, and operational technology assets, using zero trust principles - Xage supports both modern and legacy systems, enabling the nation’s warfighters to dynamically protect systems and assets within the operational environment.

Xage supports both modern and legacy systems, enabling the nation’s warfighters to dynamically protect systems and assets within the operational environment. Zero trust capabilities across next generation ground and space systems, including commercial and defense interactions in Hybrid Satellite Architectures - Zero trust operations aim to enable commercial and defense cooperation in pursuit of mission objectives. The Xage Fabric cybersecurity mesh provides central policy administration, automated real-time orchestration, and distributed policy decision and enforcement for cybersecurity services across system architectures. Xage’s vendor and network-agnostic approach seeks to accelerate the adoption of consistent zero trust capabilities and ensure secure interactions between commercial and DOD assets.

Integrating Industries: A Commercial & Government Partnership

Federal adoption of zero trust architectures is gathering speed, as evidenced by Executive Order 14028 – Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, Joint Publication 3-14 Space Operations, NIST 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture, and the DoD Zero Trust Capability Execution Roadmap .

“Space is the final frontier of cybersecurity and a key arm of critical infrastructure that needs protection,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security. “For complex distributed environments, of which space is a demanding example, we’re answering the pressing need for local continuous operation, integrity of data, and identity protections for a mix of legacy and modern systems. Xage is the first to offer zero trust data exchange and verification across operational, IT, and cloud environments. By working together with SSC, we will help secure the next generation of space-based critical defense infrastructure.”

About Xage Security Gov

Xage Security Gov, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Xage Security, Inc., the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Industry veteran Matthew Heideman has been designated as President of Xage Gov, part of Xage’s expansion as it ramps up to meet the needs of government customers. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way organizations secure, manage, and transform digital operations across Operational Technology, IT, and the cloud. Xage products include identity-based access management, remote access, and zero trust data exchange, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation. The Xage Fabric is available now to provide identity-based access management, secure remote access, and zero trust data exchange to communication satellite operators and mission operators. The Fabric is also available today to the Federal Government for mission critical systems.

For more information, visit the Xage Gov website