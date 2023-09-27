Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 21.40% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the artificial intelligence in marketing market attained a value of USD 19.36 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for data-driven marketing strategies and expanding applications of AI across various sectors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.40% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 to attain a value of USD 64.31 billion by 2028.
AI has become a significant player in marketing as it provides valuable insights into customer behaviour, predicts future trends, and automates repetitive tasks, freeing up time for marketers to focus on strategy and creativity. AI applications in marketing range from chatbots providing customer service to complex algorithms that analyse customer data for hyper-personalised marketing campaigns.
The primary driver of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market growth is the increasing demand for data-driven marketing strategies. With the rise of digital platforms, businesses have access to massive amounts of customer data. Harnessing the power of this data through AI allows for more targeted and effective marketing strategies. As the benefits of data-driven marketing become more apparent, demand for AI in marketing is expected to grow exponentially.
In addition to this, the growth in the adoption of AI in various industries is boosting the artificial intelligence in marketing market expansion. Sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and banking are increasingly integrating AI into their marketing efforts to provide personalised experiences, enhance customer service, and increase overall efficiency. The trend of adopting AI across industries is expected to further boost the market.
The artificial intelligence in marketing market demand is also propelled by advancements in technology. The introduction of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics in marketing has led to improved customer experiences and increased return on investment (ROI) for businesses. As technological advancements continue, the application of AI in marketing is likely to become even more widespread and sophisticated.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the artificial intelligence in marketing market development. As more businesses shifted online due to lockdown restrictions, the need for effective digital marketing strategies has increased. AI has played a crucial role in meeting this need by providing businesses with the tools to connect with their customers in meaningful ways despite the physical distance.
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on offering, deployment, technology, application, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Breakup by Deployment
Cloud
On-Premises
Market Breakup by Technology
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Context Aware Computing
Natural Language Processing
Computer Vision
Market Breakup by Application
Social Media Advertising
Sales and Marketing Automation
Content Curation
Virtual Assistant
Web and App Personalisation
Search Advertising
Analytics
Voice Search
Others
Market Breakup by End Use
BFSI
Retail
Enterprise
Consumer Goods
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global artificial intelligence in marketing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
IBM Corporation
Google LLC
Salesforce, Inc.
Quantcast Corp.
Appier Inc.
io Pte. Ltd.
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
PM AM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Adobe Inc.
Others
