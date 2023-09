Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 21.40% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “ Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the artificial intelligence in marketing market attained a value of USD 19.36 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for data-driven marketing strategies and expanding applications of AI across various sectors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.40% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 to attain a value of USD 64.31 billion by 2028.AI has become a significant player in marketing as it provides valuable insights into customer behaviour, predicts future trends, and automates repetitive tasks, freeing up time for marketers to focus on strategy and creativity. AI applications in marketing range from chatbots providing customer service to complex algorithms that analyse customer data for hyper-personalised marketing campaigns.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LN69 The primary driver of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market growth is the increasing demand for data-driven marketing strategies. With the rise of digital platforms, businesses have access to massive amounts of customer data. Harnessing the power of this data through AI allows for more targeted and effective marketing strategies. As the benefits of data-driven marketing become more apparent, demand for AI in marketing is expected to grow exponentially.In addition to this, the growth in the adoption of AI in various industries is boosting the artificial intelligence in marketing market expansion. Sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and banking are increasingly integrating AI into their marketing efforts to provide personalised experiences, enhance customer service, and increase overall efficiency. The trend of adopting AI across industries is expected to further boost the market.The artificial intelligence in marketing market demand is also propelled by advancements in technology. The introduction of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics in marketing has led to improved customer experiences and increased return on investment (ROI) for businesses. As technological advancements continue, the application of AI in marketing is likely to become even more widespread and sophisticated.Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the artificial intelligence in marketing market development. As more businesses shifted online due to lockdown restrictions, the need for effective digital marketing strategies has increased. AI has played a crucial role in meeting this need by providing businesses with the tools to connect with their customers in meaningful ways despite the physical distance.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LN65 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on offering, deployment, technology, application, end use, and region.Market Breakup by OfferingHardwareSoftwareServicesMarket Breakup by DeploymentCloudOn-PremisesMarket Breakup by TechnologyDeep LearningMachine LearningContext Aware ComputingNatural Language ProcessingComputer VisionMarket Breakup by ApplicationSocial Media AdvertisingSales and Marketing AutomationContent CurationVirtual AssistantWeb and App PersonalisationSearch AdvertisingAnalyticsVoice SearchOthersMarket Breakup by End UseBFSIRetailEnterpriseConsumer GoodsMedia and EntertainmentOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global artificial intelligence in marketing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:IBM CorporationGoogle LLCSalesforce, Inc.Quantcast Corp.Appier Inc.io Pte. Ltd.Meta Platforms, Inc.Amazon Web Services, Inc.PM AM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationAdobe Inc.OthersRead More ReportsElectric Coolant Pump Market: https://bit.ly/3qTBaZc GNSS Simulators Market: https://bit.ly/44xgVOA Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market: https://bit.ly/44AkSlE Electric Mop Market: https://bit.ly/3YVRJ37 Electric Drives Market: https://bit.ly/468sKfF Cristobalite Market: https://bit.ly/3YUtEcY Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market: https://bit.ly/3L4jvEZ Pine Honey Market: https://bit.ly/3Phdbwe Probiotics Ingredients Market: https://bit.ly/44AUbxg Conductive Polymers Market: https://bit.ly/3r3MuSB About UsAcquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.