Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growing at 7% CAGR to Hit USD 9 Billion by 2027 | Transparency Market Research Inc.
The market is driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rate of breast cancer across the globeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the transparency market research latest research study, the demand for global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market size & share was valued at approximately US$ 4.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around US$ 9 Bn by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.
Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Breast Cancer detection market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76742
Key Trends In The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market
Technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model.
Overview Of The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market
The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=76742
Key Market Insights
• As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
• As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
• As per the end-user outlook, the diagnostic centers and medical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
• The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
• North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
• Abbott Laboratories,Koninklijke Philips N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Fujifilm Holding Corporation,Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH,bioTheranostics, Inc.,Myriad Genetics, Inc., are some of the key players in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market.
𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=76742
Market Segmentation
Technique
Imaging
• Mammography
• Analog Mammography
• Digital Mammography
• Breast Ultrasound System
• MRI Scan
• PET/CT Scan
Tissue Biopsy Tests
Molecular Testing
Cancer Type
Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)
Invasive Breast Cancer
• Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
• Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
• Metastatic Breast Cancer
• Others
End User
• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research & Academic Institutes
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 –
Hip Replacement Implants Market - Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+18665523453 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube