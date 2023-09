Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growing at 7% CAGR to Hit USD 9 Billion by 2027 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

The market is driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rate of breast cancer across the globe

According to the transparency market research latest research study, the demand for global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market size & share was valued at approximately US$ 4.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around US$ 9 Bn by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Key Trends In The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model.

Overview Of The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Market Insights

โ€ข As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
โ€ข As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
โ€ข As per the end-user outlook, the diagnostic centers and medical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027.
โ€ข The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
โ€ข North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
โ€ข Abbott Laboratories,Koninklijke Philips N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Fujifilm Holding Corporation,Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH,bioTheranostics, Inc.,Myriad Genetics, Inc., are some of the key players in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation

Technique

Imaging
โ€ข Mammography
โ€ข Analog Mammography
โ€ข Digital Mammography
โ€ข Breast Ultrasound System
โ€ข MRI Scan
โ€ข PET/CT Scan

Tissue Biopsy Tests

Molecular Testing

Cancer Type

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)

Invasive Breast Cancer
โ€ข Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
โ€ข Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
โ€ข Metastatic Breast Cancer
โ€ข Others

End User
โ€ข Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
โ€ข Diagnostic Laboratories
โ€ข Research & Academic Institutes

Region
โ€ข North America
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
โ€ข Latin America
โ€ข Middle East & Africa