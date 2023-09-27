Yoga Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 9.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 66.2 Billion By 2027

yoga Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global yoga market size was $37.5 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $66.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027 The offline segment dominates in terms of market share; however, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Yoga is a holistic system of physical, mental, and spiritual practices that originated in ancient India. It encompasses a wide range of techniques and philosophies aimed at promoting overall well-being and self-realization. At its core, yoga is a means of achieving harmony between the body, mind, and spirit. Here are some key aspects of yoga:

Physical Aspects (Asanas): Yoga includes various physical postures and poses known as "asanas." These poses are designed to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and posture. Practicing asanas can also enhance physical health and vitality.

Breath Control (Pranayama): Pranayama is the practice of breath control. It involves various breathing techniques that help regulate and expand one's breath capacity. Proper breathing is considered essential in yoga for calming the mind and enhancing energy flow.

Meditation and Mindfulness: Meditation is a fundamental aspect of yoga practice. It involves focused concentration, quieting the mind, and achieving a state of deep inner peace and awareness. Mindfulness, or being fully present in the moment, is often integrated into yoga sessions.

Philosophical and Ethical Principles: Yoga is grounded in a philosophical system that includes ethical guidelines known as "Yamas" and "Niyamas." These principles promote ethical behavior, self-discipline, and moral values.

Self-Realization and Spiritual Growth: Yoga philosophy explores the nature of the self and the path to self-realization and spiritual growth. The ultimate goal of yoga, according to some traditions, is liberation (moksha) from the cycle of birth and death.

Stress Reduction and Relaxation: Yoga is well-known for its stress-reduction benefits. Regular practice can help reduce stress, anxiety, and tension, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.

Health and Well-Being: Yoga has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including improved physical fitness, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. It can also aid in managing various health conditions, such as back pain, arthritis, and mental health disorders.

Yoga Styles: There are many different styles of yoga, each with its emphasis and approach. Some popular styles include Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Bikram, Iyengar, Yin, Kundalini, and Restorative yoga.

Yoga Props: Yoga props like mats, blocks, straps, and bolsters are often used to support practitioners in achieving proper alignment and making poses more accessible.

Major Key Players

Some of the leading players profiled in the yoga market analysis include Alo Moves, Inc., Flyogi LLC., Gaia, Inc., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), Omstars LLC., One Yoga London, Yoga International, Yogaglo, Inc., Yoga Today LLC, and Yogiapproved LLC.

Recent years have seen increased traction toward hybrid form of yoga. For instance, yoga & sports, yoga & surf, yoga cruises, yoga & diving, yoga & detox, and yoga & wine along with the more popular yoga & meditation and yoga & Ayurveda programs are trending among the practitioners. These programs are highly engaging, interactive, and full of fun, which, in turn, has resulted in increase in enrollments for these programs. This yoga market trend is likely to prevail in the upcoming years with the relaxation of lockdown and social distancing norms.

The global yoga market is analyzed depending on expenditure incurred by the yoga practitioners. The yoga market report covers analysis based on type and geographic prospects. On the basis of type, the market is studied across online yoga course, offline yoga course, and yoga accreditation training programs. Region wise, the global yoga market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

By region, North America dominates in terms of yoga market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the yoga market forecast period.

By type, the offline yoga course segment led in terms of yoga market size, in 2019; however, online yoga course is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

