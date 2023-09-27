Most Visited Beaches in Spain as per Travel App, Visited

Visited Map App Names Top 6 Beach Destinations for Travellers Around the Globe

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has named the top beaches to visit in Spain based on over 1.8 million international travellers. Visited allows users to scroll through photos of top getaway destinations, check off places by different travel lists, and plan trips using the app. The travel map app highlights bucket list destinations and offers travellers their personal stats of where they’ve been and where they plan to go. Visited is available on iOS or Android , in over 30 languages including Spanish and Catalan.



Spain is the second most visited country in the world. Not surprising Barcelona is the most popular cruise port in the world. However, apart from Barcelona, most visitors to come for the gorgeous beaches.

The top 6 most visited most popular beach destinations in Spain include:

Majorca Tenerife Gran Canaria Nerja Cala Mitjana Playa de Nogales

To see the complete list of the most visited beaches in Spain, the most popular beaches in the world, and over 150 lists of the most popular travel destinations, users can download Visited on iOS or Android .

About Visited App

Visited is a travel app, that lets users track their past travels by checking off destinations, cities and countries visited on lists and map. As a travel planner app, users can find inspiration by swiping pictures, finding new destinations by experiences and category lists. In order to help make the decision of where to next, Visited ranks countries based on the number of activities and places of interest users wish to visit.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited , their most popular app.