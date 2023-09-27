Global Antifungals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Antifungals Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antifungals Market projected to reach $54.88 billion by 2027 with an 11.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's report.

Rising fungal infection cases drive the antifungals global market. North America leads with key players including Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Bayer, Abbott, Sanofi, Kramer, GSK, Gilead, Enzon, Basilea.

Antifungals Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

• End users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology clinics, Other Users

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• By Therapeutic Indications: Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Other Therapeutic Indications

• By Geography: The global antifungals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The antifungal drugs refer to drugs that are used to detect and eliminate fungal pathogens. The fungal pathogens thrive in the body in unhygienic and unclean environments. These drugs are also known as antimycotic medications, used to treat and prevent mycoses such as athlete's foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), and serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.

