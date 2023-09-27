Global Tert Butylamine Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Players, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Tert Butylamine Market Report 2023-2028: Size, Share, Price, Value and Analysis

Tert Butylamine Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Tert Butylamine Market Size, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global tert butylamine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the growing demand in the rubber, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Tert-butylamine is an organic compound categorized under the alkylamines group. Recognised for its clear to yellowish liquid form and a strong ammonia-like odour, tert-butylamine is soluble in common organic solvents. Its properties such as basicity and its ability to act as a precursor for several compounds make it a crucial ingredient in various industrial applications.
The rubber industry is a significant consumer of tert-butylamine market growth. TBA serves as an essential ingredient in the vulcanisation process of rubber, enhancing the rubber’s properties, thus making it more resistant to abrasions, heat, and other external factors. With the global automotive sector witnessing steady growth, there is an increasing demand for high-quality tires, which, in turn, boosts the consumption of tert-butylamine.
Parallelly, the pharmaceutical industry adds to the robust tert-butylamine market demand. It plays a pivotal role as an intermediate in the synthesis of several pharmaceuticals, aiding in the production of drugs such as sartans, which are used to treat high blood pressure and other heart-related diseases. With an increasing global focus on healthcare and a rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the demand for tert-butylamine in pharmaceutical formulations is anticipated to grow.
Furthermore, the agrochemical industry is also turning to tert-butylamine as an essential ingredient, propelling the tert-butylamine market expansion. Its role as an intermediate in the production of herbicides and fungicides ensures that crops remain protected from various pests and diseases. With the global population on the rise and the consequent need for increased agricultural yield, agrochemicals’ demand is set to soar, pushing tert-butylamine consumption upwards.
Another underlying trend shaping the market is the growing emphasis on sustainable and green chemistry. As environmental concerns rise, the chemical industry is researching eco-friendly synthesis processes. Tert-butylamine, owing to its versatility, plays a part in this sustainable shift, with industries adopting methods that produce lesser waste and are environmentally benign, positively influencing the tert-butylamine market outlook.
Tert Butylamine Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on application and region.
Market Breakup by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides/Insecticides
Rubber Processing
Gas Purification Agent
Dyes
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global tert-butylamine market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
BASF SE
Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.
Leisha Pharma Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Others
