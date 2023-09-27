Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hand cream and hand lotion market is expected to reach $10.49 billion by 2027 with a 10.2% CAGR, as per TBRC's Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2023.
The Hand Cream And Hand Lotion market's growth is driven by frequent hand washing causing dryness. North America is poised to lead in market share, with major players including Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Beiersdorf, LYNX, Whealthfields Lohmann, Jahwa, and Suave.
Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Segments
• By Type: Moisturising Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème, Other Types
• By Application: Adult, Baby
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, Online Store
• By Geography: The global hand cream and hand lotion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hand cream and hand lotion refer to a low viscosity substance that is employed or rubbed onto hands to hydrate the skin and soften the body and hands of those who work hard all day. It is used to repair and prevent dry, cracked hands.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
