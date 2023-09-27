Submit Release
ObsEva Files half Year 2023 Financial Statements

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

Geneva, SwitzerlandSeptember 27, 2023ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today published its Half Year 2023 Financial Statements. The Half Year 2023 Financial Statements may be found on the financial section of the Company’s website, here or directly via the link here.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

For general information:

contact@obseva.ch

For investors information:

IR@obseva.ch

