Food processor saves production cost with Ecology pollution prevention grant

Production of apple butter is becoming a little leaner and greener.

As part of Ecology’s pollution prevention technical assistance program, toxics reduction experts are working with the J.M. Smucker Company and a local consultant, Systems Interface Inc, to evaluate cleaning systems at one of Smucker’s leading fruit processing facilities in Grandview, Wash. The evaluation led to the development of cleaning system designs that, when implemented, will:

Save $7,700 in annual costs due to improved operational efficiency.

Reduce use of sodium hydroxide, a caustic and toxic chemical, by 20,000 pounds per year.

Save 2,500 gallons of water per day.

The improved cleaning system design is based on a clean-in-place model, which is an automated system with stationary tanks that help trap and reuse rinse water instead of disposing of it. Adopting this type of process can reduce the facility’s daily water use by at least 30 percent. Reusing rinse water also reduces use of toxic chemicals by eliminating need for new chemicals in the next cleaning cycle.

“The Ecology team was able to secure a grant to get these specialized water meters, clamp-on water meters, that we can use to measure water usage,” said Sarah Mothershead, Quality Assurance Manager for J.M. Smucker Company. Ecology loaned the equipment to the facility and also provided training on how to use it. “So, they weren’t just telling us how to do something — they were literally hand-in-hand giving us the equipment and the tools to help us with our water reduction process.”

Pollution prevention grant funding allows us to work on resource conservation projects with food and beverage processors like the J.M. Smucker Company.

Ecology provides free pollution prevention technical assistance to help businesses reduce use of chemicals and resources. Our toxics reduction team is currently implementing a pollution prevention grant focused on providing technical assistance to food and beverage processors in Washington state. This technical assistance is part of Ecology’s Lean and Green Program and provides a focus on:

Assessing production processes.

Identifying improvement opportunities, including resource conservation and waste reduction.

Complementary technical assistance for regulatory issues.

Free consultation and training on pollution prevention measures.

In 2021, we conducted site visits at five food processing facilities where we identified significant opportunities for resource conservation. Could your food and beverage business use help with your next pollution prevention project? We’re always looking to collaborate with businesses to find cost-saving, environmentally friendly solutions. For more information on our technical assistance program, contact Ifeanyi Isigwe, PhD, PE, at Ifeanyi.isigwe@ecy.wa.gov

Ecology’s Pollution Prevention Technical Assistance provides non-enforcement technical assistance to Washington businesses. Our engineers, chemists, toxicologists, and environmental specialists can help businesses reduce operating costs, improve energy and water use, and more. To learn more about our team, see our Toxics Reduction Team website.