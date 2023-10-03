Beeble Launches on AppSumo with Exclusive Lifetime Deal

Beeble No Trackers Beeble Email Update Beeble Cloud Sharing

User data is the new oil and big companies are happy to sell your info to any bidder—and that includes the content of your emails and storage.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, October 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikneco Technologies is excited to announce the launch of their web app, Beeble Platform , on the popular software marketplace AppSumo. For a limited time, Beeble is being offered as an exclusive lifetime deal, representing a massive discount from its regular price.Beeble is a privacy-first email platform that offers encrypted emails and cloud storage without third-party access.Some of the Key Features of the Platform:- Send encrypted emails to any provider including Gmail, Outlook, and Apple Mail from one user-friendly platform that works on any device.- Send self-destructing emails that expire after a specific deadline.- Send emails without any size limits- Store up to 1 TB of files in the cloud- Host and share your files securely in the Beeble cloud.- Access your files securely from any deviceWith all those awesome features, Beeble keeps the platform free of ad banners, pop-ups, and visual clutter, making it simple to use."We are thrilled to announce that our small, but mighty team are launching our brainchild - Beeble. A platform where you can compose secure emails, store and share your private files on our encrypted Cloud while remaining completely shielded. Most importantly, we run no trackers, no ads, no third-party snooping — experience new realm focused on your privacy in digital era!," said Pavels, Chief Design Officer of Sikneco Technologies. "We steer clear of bureaucracy. Our tight-knit group of entrepreneurs is united by a common goal: crafting an all-encompassing, secure ecosystem tailored to everyone's needs.""Join our #Beebler movement and become one of us."AppSumo is well-known for featuring top apps and software at huge discounts. Beeble lifetime deal means customers pay just a single low price for a license to use the app forever. This represents incredible value compared to paying monthly or yearly subscriptions.The lifetime deal is available for a strictly limited time only via AppSumo. At just 119 usd, early adopters can gain access to Beeble for life with 1 TB storage, 2,000 messages per day, 100 aliases and 60 day money-back guarantee. After the deal ends, Beeble will retail for 230 eur per year.Sikneco Technologies is urging interested users to act fast and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it expires. To learn more and grab the Beeble lifetime deal visit: https://appsumo.8odi.net/0Z2r5M

Protect Your Email And Cloud Storage with Beeble