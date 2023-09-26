A portion of the proceeds from every Pink Cup sold in October will be donated toward providing first responders screenings and other breast cancer detection services through The Dickey Foundation

Dallas, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is once again joining the fight against breast cancer with their limited-edition Pink Big Yellow Cup.

For the entire month of October, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s famous Big Yellow Cup is turning Pink! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dickey’s will offer this 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Tribute Cup for purchase to barbecue lovers in every location throughout the country.

A portion of the proceeds from every Pink Big Yellow Cup sold will be donated directly to The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of the barbecue brand. The Dickey Foundation will then use these funds raised from the Pink Big Yellow Cup to provide mammograms and other breast cancer detection, treatment, and services for first responders.

“Last October, Dickey’s sold over 270,000 Pink Tribute cups, with a portion of each sale going towards breast cancer screenings,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are very honored to once again partner up with The Dickey Foundation to support our local first responders in the battle against breast cancer.”

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com