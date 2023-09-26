PPS Realty signs franchise agreement with RE/MAX Canada, now operating as RE/MAX Success Realty in Mississauga, Ontario

From PPS Realty to RE/MAX Success Realty: A progressive Real Estate brokerage in Mississauga that leverages the power of digital to accelerate results. Ali Salarian, our Broker of Record, is committed to building a culture that values our agents and supports their growth and development. Leveraging the global RE/MAX brand, we are committed to delivering the highest level of support, resources, and training to ensure our agents always operate at peak performance. Our in-house comprehensive Leads Gen PowerHouse Program is designed to help new Realtors become producers and quickly convert leads into clients. Ali is a Member of the Mississauga Real Estate Board Governance Committee. The role is to define policies with regard to conflicts of interest, in a manner consistent with encouraging a high ethical standard.

Ali Salarian's PPS Realty transitions to RE/MAX Success Realty, enhancing the Greater Toronto Area real estate market with RE/MAX's global reach and resources.

As a brokerage, our mission remains steadfast: to prioritize client satisfaction while investing in our agents and providing them with the tools, expertise and resources they need to succeed.” — Ali Salarian

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're pleased to announce that PPS Realty, led by its dynamic Broker/Owner Ali Salarian, entered into a franchise agreement with RE/MAX Canada on August 23rd, 2023 and is now operating as RE/MAX Success Realty. Their new office is now located at 2600 Edenhurst Drive, Suite 307, Mississauga, ON.

Ali Salarian's journey in the real estate industry began as an agent, eventually leading him to establish PPS Realty in 2015. With two decades in real estate under his belt, Ali's depth of experience and understanding of the local market has set him apart in the Mississauga and Surrounding Toronto Area real estate scene.

In an increasingly competitive market, Ali recognized the benefit of partnering with a brand that could provide unmatched resources, global reach, and technological advancements. RE/MAX, with its unparalleled brand recognition and robust support infrastructure, was the natural choice for this new chapter.

With PPS Realty transitioning to RE/MAX Success Realty, Ali brings along a team of 20 dedicated real estate professionals, all prepared to harness the strength of the RE/MAX brand for the benefit of their clients. Ali's commitment remains unwavering: to equip his agents with top-tier resources and training, ensuring they consistently deliver exemplary service.

On the heels of this exciting announcement, Ali remarked, “The opportunity to align with a brand like RE/MAX, known for its industry leadership, is exciting. We at RE/MAX Success Realty are ready to set new benchmarks in real estate services.”

Let's extend a warm welcome to Ali Salarian and the entire team of RE/MAX Success Realty as they embark on this new journey within the RE/MAX network.

About RE/MAX Success Realty:

Located in the heart of Mississauga, RE/MAX Success Realty is a real estate brokerage known for its commitment to client satisfaction and innovative use of technology. Led by industry veteran Ali Salarian, the company thrives on a culture of excellence, collaboration, success and continuous learning.

Marketing Contact:

Spencer Williams

Marketing Director

Phone: (905) 220-1830

Email: srw@agent2brand.com

