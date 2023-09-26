Việt Nam, Laos attach importance to defence cooperation: President

VIETNAM, September 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Tuesday highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which, he said, has received due attention of the two Parties and States.

At a reception in Hà Nội for visiting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, President Thưởng stressed that Việt Nam always remembers Laos’s support and assistance during its past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as its present cause of national construction.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the neighbouring country, the leader said, expressing his belief that Thongloi’s visit will contribute to deepening the bilateral friendship.

President Thưởng emphasised that the outcomes of effective, practical cooperation between the two Ministries of National Defence and the General Departments of Politics under the LPA and the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) will also help promote the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation in the coming time, especially in personnel training.

The President commended collaboration between the two armies in building border villages, thus building a common borderline of peace and friendship, and noted his hope that the partnership will be maintained in the time ahead.

He asked the officer to convey his regards to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath.

For his part, Thongloi briefed the President on the VPA General Department of Politics’ specific activities and programmes in support of the LPA, the LPA General Department of Politics, and some Lao localities, particularly in personnel training.

He said the LPA has been educating young officers about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS