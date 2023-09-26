HB 5038 of 2023

MICHIGAN, September 26 - House Bill 5038 (2023)

Friendly Link:

Sponsors



Categories

Civil rights: public records; Civil rights: public records; evasion of disclosure of public records under the freedom of information act by use of code words or phrases that conceal the subject of those records; prohibit.



Bill Documents

Bill Document Formatting Information [x]

The following bill formatting applies to the 2023-2024 session:

- New language in an amendatory bill will be shown in bold

- Language to be removed will be stricken .

- Amendments made by the House will be blue, such as: House amended text .

- Amendments made by the Senate will be red, such as: Senate amended text . (gray icons indicate that the action did not occur or that the document is not available)

Bill Analysis





History