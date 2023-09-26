CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s Fall 2023 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits are Achieving Record Attendance with All-Star Speakers and Thought-Provoking Agendas

Coming Next: CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits in Toronto and St. Louis

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is seeing growing attendance at its Fall 2023 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits. The uplift is being fueled by pressing topics that are top-of-mind for CIOs, business technology leaders and fellow members of the C-suite along with rockstar speakers and world-class executives who are being recognized for their visionary leadership.







On September 14, HMG Strategy hosted its 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM and achieved record registration for the event, which is now in its 14th year. Meanwhile, the world’s largest community of 500,000+ business technology leaders has seen strong attendance at recent summits in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Detroit.

“Now in our 16th year, our CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits are second to none,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our summit agendas are curated by business technology leaders for their peers, focused on the top geo-economic challenges and opportunities being faced by today’s CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives. Our speakers are the best in their industries, and we continually recognize the exceptional leadership of top-tier business technology executives, industry leaders, VCs and search executives who are delivering unparalleled business value to their organizations in a highly challenging global economy as part of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program.”

HMG Strategy is excited to be hosting its 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 3 at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON.

Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology leaders to identify opportunities for leveraging AI to drive new business services and revenue growth.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Maria Aiello , Global Head of Private Market & Real Estate Technology, Manulife Financial

, Global Head of Private Market & Real Estate Technology, Manulife Financial Sultan Akif , Digital Unicorn Account Executive, Central Canada, Microsoft

, Digital Unicorn Account Executive, Central Canada, Microsoft Nasharan Bisheban , CTO, KFC Canada

, CTO, KFC Canada Danny Brickman , Founder and CEO, Oasis

, Founder and CEO, Oasis Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Roman Coba , VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.

, VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd. John Comacchio , SVP & CIO, Teknion Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Teknion Corp. Yatin Dhareshwar , VP of Digital Services, YASH Technologies, Inc.

, VP of Digital Services, YASH Technologies, Inc. Dr. Cindy Gordon , AI and Ethics – Adjunct Professor, George Brown College

, AI and Ethics – Adjunct Professor, George Brown College Ron Ijack , VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots

, VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots Martin Jepil , Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young

, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young Arik Kalininsky , CEO, Dalikoo

, CEO, Dalikoo Marc Knoop , CTO, TRAFFIX

, CTO, TRAFFIX Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

, CIO, CAA Club Group Thierry Leroux-Demers , Principal Enterprise Architect, Manulife

, Principal Enterprise Architect, Manulife Michael Lin , CIO, Travelers Canada

, CIO, Travelers Canada Israel Martinez , CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global

, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global Wahid Mohammad , CEO, PlektonLabs

, CEO, PlektonLabs Farooq Naiyer , Global Lead, Technology and Cyber Assurance, Munich Re

, Global Lead, Technology and Cyber Assurance, Munich Re Fariba Rawhani , SVP & CIO, Teranet Inc.

, SVP & CIO, Teranet Inc. Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Roya Rezaie , VP of Technology Strategy and Operations, Manulife

, VP of Technology Strategy and Operations, Manulife Lilian Seidaros , CISO & VP, IT Infrastructure, 360insights

, CISO & VP, IT Infrastructure, 360insights Yasemin Sezer , Executive Director, CAPCO

, Executive Director, CAPCO Jamal Shah , Senior Advisor and IT Program/Project Delivery Leader, BroadView Consultants Inc.

, Senior Advisor and IT Program/Project Delivery Leader, BroadView Consultants Inc. Zia Shah , CISO and Executive Director, KPMG

, CISO and Executive Director, KPMG Corinne Sharp , Co-Founder/CMO, The WIT Network

, Co-Founder/CMO, The WIT Network Manoj Tiwary , CIO, Subaru Canada

, CIO, Subaru Canada Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Eric Whaley , CIO, Wolseley Canada Inc.

, CIO, Wolseley Canada Inc. Gini Wong, Head of IT, MUFG

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited

, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited John Comacchio , SVP and CIO, Teknion Corporation

, SVP and CIO, Teknion Corporation Martin Jepil , Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young

, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young Naveen Kumar , Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco

, Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group



Valued Partners for the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aptum, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, The CIO Association of Canada, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Toronto, Tanium, Tonkean, Twilio, Upwork, Yash Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 5 at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta. Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of CIOs in building a high-performance culture.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Supantha Banerjee , CIO, EyeCare Partners

, CIO, EyeCare Partners Moses Bulus , Global CISO, Bunzl plc

, Global CISO, Bunzl plc Katie Canty , Interim CIO & VP, Café Systems, Panera Bread

, Interim CIO & VP, Café Systems, Panera Bread Jim Cavellier , EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc.

, EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc. Kevin Cohan , AVP, Strategic Applications and Platforms, Ascension

, AVP, Strategic Applications and Platforms, Ascension Eric Druker , Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta

, Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta Todd Finders , SVP & CIO, Clayco Construction

, SVP & CIO, Clayco Construction Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Peter Hogan , SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands

, SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save A Lot

, CIO, Save A Lot Brian Kenyon , Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Island

, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Island Zachary Lewis , AVP IT & CISO, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

, AVP IT & CISO, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis Dan McCarthy , CIO, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

, CIO, Energizer Holdings, Inc. Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Mark Miller , VP of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A

, VP of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A Dennis Muilenburg , Former CEO, The Boeing Company

, Former CEO, The Boeing Company Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners

, CEO, Technology Partners Julie O’Brien , CMO, Dazz

, CMO, Dazz Dennis Pellegrini , VP, Data and Services Localization Technology Strategy, Mastercard

, VP, Data and Services Localization Technology Strategy, Mastercard Scott Richert , CIO, Mercy

, CIO, Mercy Teresa Sanzottera , VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller

, VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller Jericho Simmons , VP & CISO, Sound Physicians

, VP & CISO, Sound Physicians Carraig Stanwyck , VP/Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet

, VP/Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet Suda Suvarna , Global Chief Solutions Officer and U.S. Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte

, Global Chief Solutions Officer and U.S. Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte Doug Weaver , Solutions Consultant, Apptio

, Solutions Consultant, Apptio Andrew Wilder , CISO, Hillenbrand

, CISO, Hillenbrand Erin Williams , VP and CIO, Hussmann Corporation

, VP and CIO, Hussmann Corporation Jennifer Wischnowsky, Senior Director, Data, Analytics & Transformation, Ameren

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save A Lot

, CIO, Save A Lot Zachary Lewis , AVP IT & CISO, University of Health Services and Pharmacy in St. Louis

, AVP IT & CISO, University of Health Services and Pharmacy in St. Louis Greg Nichols , COO, Technology Partners

, COO, Technology Partners Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Tanium, Technology Partners, Tonkean, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/396201ca-1cc1-41dd-9ef9-640a40085c54