The Oncology Institute Executive Leaders to Present at the 2023 Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is excited to announce that multiple executives including CEO, Dr. Daniel Virnich, CMO, Dr. Yale Podnos, and other senior clinical leaders, will be participating in the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit.



The 2023 AVBCC Summit features keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, and informative sessions designed to foster collaboration, innovation and progress in the field of value-based cancer care. The industry-leading conference is scheduled to take place October 18-20 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Dr. Virnich is scheduled to speak on the following topics:

Value-Based Agreements in Oncology: What Cancer Care Practices are Doing in the Marketplace Today

Innovative Reimbursement Models Based on Outcomes and Services

Building the Conglomerates of Oncology Practice: Consolidation, Competition and Care

Primary Care Risk-Sharing Agreements with Specialty Cancer Care

TOI’s subject matter experts are also scheduled to present on panels including: Payers and Future Value-Based Transformation, Clinician Leadership Role in Transforming Cancer Care, End of Life: Have we Made Improvement to this Legacy Issue? and more.

For more information about the 2023 AVBCC Summit, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2023-summit .

About TOI

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 800 teammates in over 65 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

