Wine, Beer, and Spirits: On Pace to Become the Greenest Liquor Store Chain in America

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine, Beer and Spirits (WBS), Nebraska's largest, locally owned liquor store chain, proudly announces a series of sustainability initiatives completed over the past year. By integrating green decisions into their operations, WBS is demonstrating how sustainability and economic efficiency can work hand in hand.



Since its establishment in 2020, WBS has quickly become the preferred destination for liquor enthusiasts across Nebraska, offering an extensive retail selection and bars at the entrance of each store for customers to have a drink while they shop. With 5 store locations across Nebraska, customers create memorable experiences at WBS stores while at the same time supporting a business committed to minimizing its environmental impact.

WBS’ sustainability plan starts at the checkout stand, where customers are encouraged to reuse cardboard boxes instead of plastic bags. WBS also introduced custom 6-bottle wine totes featuring its iconic giraffe logo, providing customers with an economical solution that promotes reusability.

To address rising utility expenses, WBS implemented a comprehensive energy efficiency plan. In collaboration with Great Plains Renewables, a leading Midwest solar installer, WBS installed a 100kw solar system on the roof of its West Omaha store, which at the time was the largest customer-owned net metering system in the Omaha Public Power District territory. This system has reduced electricity consumption by approximately 80%. Furthermore, WBS upgraded all indoor lighting fixtures and fans to high-efficiency alternatives, resulting in additional energy savings. In recent months, the usage portion of the building’s electric bill has been near zero.

WBS extended these initiatives to its Grand Island store with an equally impressive solar system installation by Great Plains Renewables. Alongside energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades throughout the building, these measures have led to substantial reductions in energy consumption and utility costs. Updating lighting fixtures alone has reduced electric usage by 10,000 watts per month.

With regards to waste management, WBS invested in cardboard balers, gaylords for plastic collection, and other equipment, while also implementing a can collection program across all stores. With the help of the Nebraska Recycling Council, WBS secured a meaningful Recycling Equipment Grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust. As a result of these efforts, WBS has diverted approximately 80% of its trash from the landfill (hundreds of tons).

Wine, Beer, and Spirits has relied heavily on its partners for these initiatives. Great Plains Renewables, a prominent commercial solar installation company in the Midwest, played a pivotal role in creating energy savings for WBS through solar installation and fan/lighting upgrades. FirstStar Fiber, a leading recycling firm in the Midwest, has supported WBS in achieving its zero-waste goals by accepting all cardboard, plastic and aluminum recyclable materials that would otherwise be destined for the landfill. The Company was fortunate in being able to fully-fund these initiatives with internal funds, subsidized loans and state/federal grants.

Aaron Konen, CFO of Wine, Beer, and Spirits, highlights the importance of their sustainability initiatives: "By integrating sustainability into our daily operations, not only do we contribute to a greener future but we also save money. Our customers also appreciate the extra steps we take to do the right thing."

Wine, Beer, and Spirits is dedicated to ongoing expansion, with a new store opened in Downtown Omaha's Old Market in April of this year, a 5th store opened in Fremont, Nebraska in August, and Wahoo Locker meat shops opening inside all WBS locations this fall as well. Future plans for the business include opening additional stores and extending green initiatives to the new locations.

About Wine, Beer, and Spirits:

Founded in 2020, Wine, Beer, and Spirits has grown to become Nebraska’s largest, locally owned liquor store chain, with locations in West Omaha, Downtown Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Fremont. In addition to having the widest selection in town, customers are greeted at each store entrance by a full bar, with whiskies, tequilas, and craft beers to taste at excellent prices. Yes, you can drink while you shop! Weekly events flood each store’s calendar, such as food trucks, tap takeovers, supplier giveaways and product samplings. Check out WBS stores today or find us online at www.winebeerandspirits.com.

About Great Plains Renewables:

Great Plains Renewables (GPR) is a Nebraska-based installer of renewable energy solutions, helping people power their homes, businesses, and farms with a mix of renewable energy that makes sense for them. GPR provides comprehensive services -- from project development, to financing, construction, and ongoing asset management -- helping businesses and organizations transition to clean energy alternatives. Founder Dale Leuck has 25+ years of experience, completing hundreds of projects all over the United States. For more information visit Great Plains online at www.greatplainsrenewables.com.

