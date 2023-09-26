Autonomous Ships Market Size is Expected to Reach $165.61 Billion by 2030

Autonomous Ships Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Ships Market by Level of Autonomy, Ship Type, and Fuel Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global autonomous ships market size is estimated to be valued at $85.84 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $165.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030.

The transportation industry environment is changing at a rapid pace due to globalization. Therefore, increase in automotive sales due to improvement in manufacturing facilities in most of the emerging countries such as Japan, Norway, China, India, and Brazil is a key factor that will drive the demand for autonomous marines. Improvement in productivity with the use of advanced technology for autonomous marines in transportation sector is anticipated to influence prominent players to invest and expand the business through different segments. In addition, reduction in accidents and increase in cargo transportation across the globe fuels the demand for automated technology for ships, which in turn will helps to boost the growth of the autonomous ships market.

In addition, as per the records of UNCTAD, approximately 1.68 billion tons of cargo is transported every year in around 177.6 million containers covering 998 billion ton-miles. The recent developments in commercial vessels and giant players innovation of cargo ships equipped with latest technology such as advanced sensors, navigation system and other components is creating a demand for autonomous cargo ship market globally.

For instance, Norwegian built Yara Birkeland is planning to introduce the first autonomous cargo ship in 2020. In addition, the introduction of autonomous marines especially in the cargo vessels, it will create a demand for transportation of cargo by sea routes. Thus, these all parameters helps to lead the increase in demand for cargo transportation through marines. The autonomous ships market size is studied during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 by considering all the driving factors that influence the autonomous ships market analysis.

On the basis of component type, the market is classified into hardware and software. The software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2030. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

Developing countries such as China and Brazil are the most promising countries for the transportation sector, owing to increase in number of ports and rise in number of vessels. Furthermore, increase in awareness about the latest technology used in automotive and rise in deployment of autonomous marine from the giant companies are expected to fuel the growth of the autonomous ships market. The autonomous ships market forecasted from 2020 to 2030 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the autonomous ships market statistics. In the recent years, consumers have shifted their interest toward technologically advanced, safety & secured transportation service-based vehicles for the various applications through marine. This in turn increases the overall use of autonomous marine systems & components in vehicles, thereby boosting the autonomous ships market growth.

The market analysis totally depends on the level of autonomy and ship type used for the applications of autonomous marine. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of autonomous marine system. Furthermore, the recent trend shows autonomous vessel manufacturers, shipbuilding firms, and supportive technology companies all working proactively to develop their first semi- and fully autonomous cargo ship using artificial intelligence and analytics. Therefore, the new product from such companies is anticipated to improve safety, comfort, and well-being of drivers and goods. These factors not only boost demand for system used for autonomous ships t but also foster the growth of the autonomous ships market.

However, various safety norms also being associated with travelling at the sea which is termed as Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), navigation communications search and rescue (NCSR), and others. Such support from government of different countries in favor with autonomous marine technology will create lucrative opportunities for the autonomous ships market growth.

Asia-Pacific region will dominate the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific region, Japan is estimated to dominate the autonomous ships market in 2020, whereas rest of Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 ABB, ASV Global, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Ulstein Group ASA, and Wartsila. In addition, the device providers for the autonomous ships market include Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Intel Corporation, Google LLC (Google), Shone Automation Inc., and Buffalo Automation.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

🔹Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global autonomous ships market has been affected as the supply chain has been affected.

🔹Due to the imposed lockdown, ship manufacturing units across the globe have halted their production, which has affected the demand.

🔹The unavailability of skilled labor has also affected the autonomous ships market as people preferred to maintain social distancing, thus, affecting the production of autonomous ships.