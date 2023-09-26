Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Size to Hit USD 2 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%: TMR Report

The growth of the cleaning industry and the rise in demand for laundry services are increasing the demand for SLES.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. According to TMR, a valuation of US$ 2.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031.



Multinational companies and regional manufacturers produce a variety of products, such as shampoos, soaps, detergents, and industrial cleaners, from SLES. Sustainability and environmental friendliness are likely to influence the future of SLES. SLES-based products can be made greener with greener production processes and formulations. SLES could be developed with biodegradable raw materials, reduced energy consumption, and sourced from renewable resources.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69606

Due to growing awareness about cleanliness and various social media marketing and advertising strategies, demand for soap, detergent, and personal hygiene products has increased. Hair gels, hair setting sprays, conditioners, and dandruff treatments all contain SLES. Products with SLES in them include mouthwashes, toothpastes, and tooth whitening gels.

Personal care and cleaning products have seen a surge in demand in emerging markets across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. These opportunities have led to SLES manufacturers expanding operations in these regions. Natural and organic alternatives to traditional SLES may become more popular as consumers become more aware of the ingredients in personal care products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a 31% share of the market globally by the end of 2031.

The dry form will account for the largest share of the global market by form type.

Based on applications, SLES demand for detergents and cleaners will continue to grow.

The production process and environmental footprint of SLES are being improved through research and development, which may have an impact on the market.

Increasing demand for industrial cleaners will substantially expand SLES' market.



Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

SLES products are continuously improving in quality while production costs are optimized to maintain competitiveness. Improvements in processes and advancements in technology can increase efficiency in the market.

Personal care and cleaning products are constantly being developed and improved by manufacturers. As consumers seek better and more effective products, SLES plays a crucial role in product formulation. As oral hygiene becomes more prevalent in society, the demand for SLES has grown.

Governments in different countries to reduce chronic disease incidences are conducting a variety of awareness campaigns. With higher cleanliness and hygiene standards, sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) has become increasingly popular in detergents, agrochemicals, cleaners, and antimicrobials.

A growing number of consumers in some markets are becoming more aware of the ingredients of products and are choosing more natural and environmentally friendly products. An organization can diversify its product portfolio and reduce reliance on one sector by exploring new uses for SLES, such as in industrial cleaning or pharmaceuticals.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to lead in the near future. A growing demand for personal care and cleaning products has led to significant growth in the Asia Pacific SLES market. An increased awareness of personal hygiene, rapid urbanization, and an expanding middle class have contributed to this growth.

SLES is expected to be a major market in North America. SLES has become more popular in the market due to the increased consumer demand for different cleaning products and handwashes. As spending habits improve in these areas and cleaning service industries emerge, demand for these products should soar.

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=69606

Competitive Landscape



Several large-scale vendors control a majority of the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market. Research and development are a major focus for most companies, especially when it comes to introducing environmentally friendly products. Prominent companies expand their product portfolios and acquire other businesses.

Key Developments in the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market

In August 2023, ThinkOperations , LLC received a US patent for a deodorant product “substantially void of any endocrine disrupting chemicals.”

received a US patent for a deodorant product “substantially void of any endocrine disrupting chemicals.” On June 14, 2022, Solvay launched two new high-performance biosurfactants, Mirasoft® SL L60 and Mirasoft® SL A60, enabling sustainable cosmetics. In beauty care products such as shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, face washes, and creams, glycolipid biosurfactants made from rapeseed oil and sugar provide excellent cleaning properties.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market – Key Segments

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Detergents and Cleaners Laundry Care Dishwashers Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care Hair Care Skin Care Oral Care

Textile and Leather

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=69606<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com