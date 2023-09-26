Base firefighters innovate confined spaces training apparatus

Anthony Mason, a Youngstown Air Reserve Station firefighter, explains to Col. Greg Meyer, 910th Mission Support Group commander, how to navigate a portion of a confined spaces obstacle course at YARS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023. Base firefighters spent a couple of months researching, designing, building and testing a confined space navigation obstacle course replicating environments they may encounter in structures during emergency responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)