Household Cleaners Market: Projected Value of US$ 43.1 Billion by 2031, Fueled by a 6.8 % CAGR
Technological innovations to present lucrative scope of growth Demand for organic cleaning products Rising sanitation standards and focus on maintaining hygieneWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Transparency Market Research latest research, the global “𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” looks promising in the next upcoming years. As of 2021, the global Household Cleaners market was estimated at US$ 22.3 Billion, and its anticipated to reach US$ 43.1 Billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast year.
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The demand for household cleaning products has risen significantly all over the world, owing to growing consumer concerns about sanitation and well-being. Consumers have been engaging in enhanced cleaning practices to protect themselves from fatal illnesses.
Chemicals used to clean houses are known as household cleaners. The growing rate of urbanization and lifestyle changes, driven by increased income levels and improved sanitation practices is expected to support the growth of the global household cleaners market in the upcoming years. Surface cleaners are an ever-growing market, due to rising hygiene awareness and customers' adoption of a healthier lifestyle. Smart drop technology, designed specifically to take care of special areas, can now be used to clean stainless steel, glass, wood, and mirrors. Liquid cleaners, consisting of solid repellent particles suspended in a thick liquid matrix, now come in many formats, including pump-action bottles, triggers, and aerosol cans. Currently, consumers are also eyeing environment-friendly toilet care products that are natural and with pleasant scents. Clorox Professional Product Company, for instance, sells a toilet bowl cleaner called 'Green Works Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner’.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• North America is a leading market for household cleaners worldwide. Large markets such as the U.S. and Canada have key manufacturers and witness extensive adoption of new technologies, which have a significant impact on the household cleaners market. The growing access to washing machines and dishwashers has increased the demand for new fluids and gels in households. This feature is closely related to the increase in revenue and the rise in consumer awareness. In addition, demand for organic cleaning products is expected to grow rapidly in the region. According to the Organic Trade Association, by 2020, revenue from the sale of organic food and non-food products in the U.S. were significantly high. Therefore, a rising demand for organic products is expected to provide growth opportunities in the household cleaners market in the region.
• Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most prominent and growing market for household cleaners during the forecast period. Demand for powder type and cleaner bars is very high in this region due to multitude of households and cheap cost of powder detergents. Washing clothes and dishes by hand is a common practice in the region. Hand washing is carried out effectively using a bar soap and powdered detergents. In addition, the growing demand for home improvement products is expected to propel the demand for household cleaners in the near future.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In September 2021, Unilever unveiled a US$ 1 Mn clean future strategy to fundamentally change the way of cleaning, and how laundry products are created, manufactured, and packaged. The company is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 2039.
• In February 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a manufacturer of major brands such as Bounty, Charmin, and Febreze, launched a new line of disinfectant products, Microban 24. Microban 24 is available in three different modes: cleaning spray, a multi-purpose cleaner, and bathroom cleaners. A new type of home antibacterial sanitizing product claims to keep the area protected from germs for 24 hours when used as directed.
𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Colgate Palmolive (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products (India), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Clorox Company (U.S.), and Seventh Generation (U.S.)
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Type
• Surface Cleaner
• Glass Cleaner
• Toilet Cleaner
• Specialty Cleaners
• Bleaches
• Other (Laundry Detergents, Dishwashing Detergents, etc.)
Nature
• Conventional
• Organic
Application
• Bathroom Cleaners
• Kitchen Cleaners
• Floor Cleaners
• Fabric Care
• Others (appliances, furniture, etc.)
Distribution Channel
• Online
Company Website
E-commerce Website
• Offline
Retail Based Stores
Hypermarket & Departmental Stores
