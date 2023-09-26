Audit of the Cannabis Control Commission Identifies Areas for Improvement to Operating Procedures and Compliance  

Boston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio released an audit of the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), which reviewed the period from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2020. During the audit period, we identified $10,192,986 worth of product that contained some amount of material that was last tested for contaminants more than a year before it was sold to consumers.

Based on this finding, we recommended that the CCC improve its processes and procedures, and based on their response to our audit, the CCC is taking appropriate measures to address the concerns noted in this area.

The audit also identified that the CCC did not properly ensure that all marijuana establishments and independent testing laboratories reported positive pesticide tests to the CCC within 72 hours, as required by law. Additionally, the audit found one instance where an independent testing laboratory did not notify the CCC of a positive test at all.

“According to the Commission’s responses, based on our audit findings, they are taking steps to implement changes and improve policies and procedures to reflect most of our recommendations. I appreciate the willingness to comply with our audit team and will be following up in the near future,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

