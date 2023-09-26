Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market to Reach $23,479.2 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global consumer electronics electric motor market growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for energy-efficient electric motors, and a rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers.

Portland,OR, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market by Motor Type (AC Motor and DC Motor), Application (Refrigerator, Vacuum Cleaner, Mixer/Grinder, Washing Machine, and Others), and Voltage (Up to 50V, 50- 120V, and Above 120V): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the report, the global consumer electronics electric motor industry was valued at $12,449.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $23,479.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.



An electric motor is a type of electrical device used to power numerous appliances and consumer devices by turning electrical energy into mechanical motion or performing specific tasks. Electric motors are commonly used in handheld devices, electric shavers, electric toothbrushes, vehicle cleaning attachments, and other equipment. Electric motors have many advantages, including high efficiency, fast torque, small size, and availability in both brushed and brushless technologies. The global industrial and manufacturing sectors' increasing need for electric motors is fueling the growth of the market.



Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54015





Prime Determinants of Growth:



The global consumer electronics electric motor market growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for energy-efficient electric motors, and a rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers. On the other hand, the high initial cost and maintenance of electric motors restrain the market growth to some extent. Moreover, improvements in design methods to reduce carbon emissions are expected to provide ample growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $12,449.8 Million Market Size in 2032 $23,479.2 Million CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 210

Segments covered Motor Type, Voltage, Application, and Regions Drivers Increase in demand for energy-efficient electric motors Rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers Opportunities Improvement in design methods to reduce carbon emissions Restraints High initial cost and maintenance of electric motors

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global consumer electronics electric motor market. Due to the subsequent global lockdowns, the consumer electronics electric motor market faced a downturn.

However, the situation had recovered and the demand for consumer electronics electric motors was restored. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the consumer electronics electric motor market.



The DC motor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-



Based on type, the DC motors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global consumer electronics electric motor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the adoption of brushed DC motors as compared to other motors, owing to the brushed construction geometry. However, the AC motors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is because it offers better efficiency as compared to induction motors and is used in applications operating at constant speed.

Buy This Research Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d065c7120c07bb8d080c50451918f0da

The up to 50V type segment to maintains its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on voltage, the up to 50V segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global consumer electronics electric motor market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of compact and more portable consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, telephones, and wearable technology continues to create opportunities for electric motor manufacturers. However, the above 120V is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to various factors, including technological advancement, economic conditions, and industry-specific trends.

The refrigerator segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the refrigerator segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global consumer electronics electric motor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growth in rapid urbanization, rise in number of nuclear families, increase in household income, improvement in living standards, and environmental changes. However, the mixer grinder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032, Mixer grinders are multifunctional kitchen tools that are frequently used in food preparation. These are the basic kitchen appliances found in both homes and restaurants.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global consumer electronics electric motor market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Owing to the features such as high speed, friction-free motors, high torque, and robustness. Asia-Pacific is considered one of the leading markets, owing to the presence of numerous tool manufacturers for automotive industries in Japan and China. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to rapid urbanization in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina driving the demand for home appliances, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the LAMEA region.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54015

Leading Market Players: -



Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Motor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Nichibo DC Motor

Dumore Motors

FAULHABER GROUP

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Maxon ORIENTAL MOTOR (INDIA) PVT. LTD.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global consumer electronics electric motor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electronically Commutated Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial high voltage motor market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Marine Alternators and Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial Robotic Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Positive Displacement Motor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Motor Lamination Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Machinery and Automotive Sprockets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Plain Bearings Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Fluid Conveyance Products Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Helical Geared Motor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Screw Fastener Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

FHP AC Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Low Voltage Tension Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Air Motor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com