Forklift Battery Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of US$ 43.1 Billion, Riding on a 6.8% CAGR by 2031| TMR
Rise in adoption of electric forklifts in warehousing and manufacturing sectors and technological advancements in forklift operations are driving the market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Transparency Market Research latest research, the global “𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” looks promising in the next upcoming years. As of 2021, the global Forklift Battery market was estimated at US$ 22.3 Billion, and its anticipated to reach US$ 43.1 Billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast year.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Autonomous electric forklifts are equipped with cameras, radar systems, and AI-integrated telematics. Forklift sensors record movement and position of people or stationary objects. The data is then interpreted in the central control unit and results in a corresponding command that directs the forklift to either stop or drive around the obstacle. Adoption of AI in forklifts can help prevent workplace accidents and injuries or property damage. Forklifts can also prioritize orders themselves and thus make decisions regarding the optimal sequence and route.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Europe accounted for prominent share of 44.7% of the global forklift battery market in 2021. The market in the region is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Germany is a major market for forklift battery in Europe. Asia Pacific is also a key market for forklift battery. The region held 31% share of the global forklift battery market in 2021.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In June 2022, Vedanta Aluminum, a leading producer of aluminum in India, commissioned the country’s largest electric fleet of 27 forklifts, powered by lithium-ion batteries
• In March 2022, Exide Industries Ltd. entered into a multi-year technical collaboration agreement with SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd (SVOLT) for technology and manufacture of lithium-ion cells in India. As part of the agreement, SVOLT will grant Exide license to use and commercialize the technology in India. Additionally, SVOLT is expected to provide support required for setting up a state-of-the art greenfield manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis.
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Exide Industries Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing Industry Company, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, ENERSYS, Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Trojan Battery Company, LLC, OneCharge, Electrovaya, Iberdrola, and Crown Equipment Corporation
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Type
• Lithium-ion Battery
• Lead-acid Battery
• Nickel-cadmium Battery
• Others
Voltage
• 24 Volt
• 36 Volt
• 48 Volt
• 72 Volt
• Others
End-user
• Warehouses
• Wholesale Stores
• Construction Sites
• Manufacturing Industry
• Others
