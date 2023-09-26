Plastic Crates Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 6.6 Bn with CAGR of 6.7% by 2023-2033
Growth in food & beverage industry, increase in demand for bulk packaging, and surge in demand for reusable and returnable industrial packaging.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plastic Crates Market is expected to grow by US$ 6.6 Bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.7% during the forecast period. The report identifies the growth of different end-users as one of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the advent of plasticulture will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
The plastic crates industry refers to the production and distribution of plastic crates that are used for several purposes. These crates are made of plastic and their user-friendly design allows them to be used for the transportation, storage, and protection of goods. The wide usage of plastic crates is in terms of food and beverages industries alongside the logistics and agricultural sectors. Manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers are crucial elements in the industry since they are responsible for catering to the various demands of consumers based on size, shape, and application preference.
It also includes a wide range of products that are made of high-quality products and deliver exceptional performance. Some examples of the products include collapsible plastic crates, stackable plastic crates, and instable plastic crates, among others. During the forecast period, the industry is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR due to several factors while navigating through restraints and certain challenges.
Global Plastic Crates Market: Growth Factors
The global plastic crates market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and reusable packaging solutions. These crates are becoming increasingly popular owing to their aforementioned attributes since they are able to deliver as per the expectations of the user. Furthermore, since the demand for the products is growing steadily, industry players are encouraged to invest in more research and development of highly efficient crates that meet the specific requirements of several end-user verticals.
With the growth in these sectors, the demand for secure and efficient transportation solutions is at an all-time high. The service providers in the e-commerce segment are compelled to use more effective products to secure the item as there have been growing concerns over damaged products before delivery. Two of the largest consumers of plastic crates are the agriculture and food industries. They require packaging solutions that can protect and transport produce and food products, which makes plastic crates an ideal choice due to their durability, ease of cleaning, and hygiene.
Some of the key Players in Plastic Crates Market:
Schoeller Allibert, Cosmoplast (Harwal Group of Companies), ENKO PLASTICS LTD., Rehrig Pacific Company, TranPak Inc., and Gamma-Wopla nv.
Market Segmentation:
Material Type
• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polypropylene (PP)
Product Type
• Stackable
• Nestable
• Collapsible
End-use
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Building & Construction
• Logistics & Transportation
• Agriculture
• Others (Chemical, Consumer Goods, etc.)
