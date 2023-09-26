President receives newly accredited foreign ambassadors

VIETNAM, September 26 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted separate receptions in Hà Nội on Tuesday for the ambassadors of Bulgaria, the European Union (EU) Delegation, France and Kazakhstan who came to present their credentials.

At the meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two countries maintain their regular exchanges of all-level delegations, localities and residents, thus creating a firm foundation for bilateral cooperation.

Pointing to the potential for collaboration in economy, trade and investment, Thưởng suggested the diplomat accelerate joint programmes and projects, particularly those in energy, high-tech, culture, education and training.

The two countries should continue their cooperation and mutual support at international and multilateral forums, he stressed.

For his part, Todorov spoke of the ongoing visit to Bulgaria by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, saying it was significant to enhancing bilateral cooperation in economy, tourism, culture and especially education.

Bulgaria attached importance to and would try its best to effectively implement cooperation documents with Việt Nam, he said, noting that the country was willing to help Việt Nam in education and energy.

Việt Nam is an important partner of Bulgaria in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Bulgaria always backs the enhancement of the Việt Nam-EU cooperation, and wishes to further its collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation at the United Nations (UN) and international forums, and promote people-to-people and culture exchanges between the two countries, according to the ambassador.

​Meeting with EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Thưởng reiterated Việt Nam's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and called on the EU to help Việt Nam achieve it.

Guerrier emphasised that Việt Nam has a very special position both geopolitically and economically in the region, and the EU would like to continue its support for and cooperation with the country in the future.

Mentioning Việt Nam's target of becoming a developed nation by 2045, the ambassador said he wished to contribute to the country’s efforts in this regard.

Stressing Việt Nam's advantage as a pioneer in green transition, digital transformation and innovation, Guerrier said the EU hoped to work together with the country in the fields, and help it complete the above-said 2050 target.

The EU also wished to cooperate with Việt Nam in cultural preservation and promotion, and infrastructure development, he added.

At the reception for French Ambassador Olivier Brochet, Thưởng said the Việt Nam-France relationship was developing fruitfully in all spheres, especially culture.

The leader appreciated and suggested France maintain its support for ASEAN’s view on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

All disputes between relevant sides should be addressed by peaceful measures in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), he noted.

Brochet, in response, told the President that France would step up its cooperation with Việt Nam in science and education, particularly higher education, adding it would grant scholarships worth EUR1.5 million EUR ($1.58 million) to Vietnamese students in the time ahead.

Việt Nam is the third country to receive such big scholarships from France, according to the ambassador.

France also hoped for stronger collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), he said.

France would host the 19th Francophonie Summit in 2024, the diplomat said, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese President would attend the event.

The ambassador also conveyed the message from the French President to his Vietnamese counterpart, in which the French leader said France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would raise its voice to contribute to ensuring security and safety in the East Sea.

France wanted to strengthen with Việt Nam in all fields, including national defence, he said.

Receiving Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh, the Vietnamese leader said Kazakhstan’s appointment of its Deputy Foreign Minister as the ambassador to Việt Nam reflected the importance the country attached to the Southeast Asian nation.

Thưởng asked the diplomat to convey his thanks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting him to visit Kazakhstan and accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Recalling the Kazakh President’s recent visit to Việt Nam, Thưởng described it as a milestone helping boost the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam highly values Kazakhstan’s role in regional and international forums and would further support the country’s initiative to promote the Asia-Europe connectivity, as well as cooperation between Kazakhstan and ASEAN, the President went on.

The two countries were working to raise bilateral trade revenue to $1.5 billion, he said, suggesting they forge partnerships in other areas including culture and people-to-people exchange.

Tumysh said Kazakhstan treasured its relations with Việt Nam, as reflected through the recent visit by the Kazakh President, adding Kazakhstan would celebrate 65 years of President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to the country next year, and would name one of its avenues after the late Vietnamese President.

Talking about the two-way trade that has hit $700 million so far this year, the ambassador suggested Việt Nam help Kazakh goods to access the ASEAN market. — VNS