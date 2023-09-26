Việt Nam, Laos bolster defence cooperation

VIETNAM, September 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang received visiting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Giang stressed that Việt Nam always bore in mind Laos' support and assistance in its past struggle for national independence and reunification and the present cause of national construction, and attached importance to consolidating and strengthening its great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos.

Notably, practical and effective defence cooperation was always one of the important pillars in the relations between the two countries, he affirmed.

Thongloi affirmed to make every effort, together with the Lao Ministry of National Defence, to effectively implement the annual cooperation plan with the Vietnamese counterpart, thereby contributing to consolidating and developing the bilateral relationship.

Giang appreciated the results of comprehensive cooperation between the two armies, especially in coordinating the implementation of common perceptions of senior leaders on military and defence tasks, Party and political works; and effectively maintain exchange, dialogue and twinning mechanisms.

He proposed the two sides coordinate in protecting the borderline of peace and stability to contribute to improving the material and spiritual lives of people in border areas and promoting cross-border trade.

Earlier the same day, Gen. Lương Cường, Chairman of the VPA’s General Department of Politics, hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong.

At the talks, Cường said that the Party, State and army of Việt Nam always treasured relations with Laos, considered this a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, and always wished to work with the Lao sides to continuously strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, people and armies.

The two sides agreed that defence cooperation should be implemented effectively in line with the common perceptions of high-level leaders, and the outcomes of the September 6 meeting between the three Party leaders of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

They also vowed to step up cooperation between agencies and units through delegation exchanges, and intensify coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, particularly those led by ASEAN.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the VPA were willing to share experience with and support the Lao sides to successfully assume the role as the Chair of the military and defence meetings in 2024 when Laos holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, Cường said.

Cường also affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State were always steadfast in the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification and the “Four Nos” defence policy - neither joining any military alliances, siding with one country against another, giving any other countries permission to set up military bases or use its territory to carry out military activities against other nations, nor using force or threatening to use force in international relations. — VNS