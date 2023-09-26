Compendium of Promising Practices on the Role of African Faith...

The Compendium documents 41 promising practices that provide evidence of the core roles that faith communities have played in identifying undiagnosed children living with HIV, improving continuity of treatment, supporting adolescents to access psychosocial support, care and treatment, and enabling peer support groups to empower children and adolescents living with HIV. Also available:Feature story | Executive summary
