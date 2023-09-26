Attend The Murfreesboro Fall Home Expo 9/30 – 10/1 2023 At The Embassy Suites By Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro

Attend The Murfreesboro Fall Home Show

2-Day Home Expo Event Is Free To The Public; Features Local & National Vendors Showcasing The Latest Trends In Home Improvements, Remodeling and Design

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Murfreesboro Fall Home Expo: September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2023 at the Embassy Suites By Hilton in the Nashville, Southeast Murfreesboro area. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Murfreesboro and surrounding Nashville communities the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, construction, home siding, kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Murfreesboro Fall Home Expo.

Murfreesboro and Nashville residents looking to update the exterior of their home, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces, will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

This season marks the first time the Murfreesboro Home Expo will be held at the Embassy Suites By Hilton in Nashville SE Murfreesboro. “We’re very excited to be sponsoring our home expo at Embassy Suites By Hilton. The hotel ballroom venue is extremely attractive and the ideal location for our show,” noted Jon Lewis, President and CEO Nationwide Expos.

Admission to the Murfreesboro Home Expo is free. In addition, parking at the Embassy Suites By Hilton is also free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Saturday September 30, 2023 from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Sunday October 1, 2023 from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The Embassy Suites By Hilton is located at 1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provides exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos today at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com