3D Printed Electronics Market Revenue to Cross US$ 6 Billion at 31.26% CAGR from 2021-2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.  

Increased adoption of 3D printed electronics in academic and research institutions fosters innovation and product development

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Printed Electronics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 0.3 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 31.26% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 6.0 billion.



The key element driving the market for 3D printed electronics is the customization and prototyping. 3D printing allows for the rapid prototyping and customization of electronics, reducing time-to-market and development costs.

The demand for smaller and more lightweight electronic components is growing, and 3D printing enables the creation of intricate and miniaturized electronic designs.

The demand for 3D printed electronics is also being driven by additive manufacturing techniques can potentially reduce material wastage and production costs compared to traditional manufacturing methods. 3D printing can produce complex geometries and structures that are challenging or impossible to achieve with conventional manufacturing techniques.

The proliferation of IoT devices and wearables is driving the need for compact, flexible, and customizable electronic components, which 3D printing can provide. 3D printed electronics are increasingly used in medical devices, such as prosthetics, implants, and wearable health monitors. The industries benefit from 3D printed electronics for lightweight, high-performance components and sensors.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Estimated Revenue US$ 6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 31.26% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Industry, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Nano Dimension, Eastprint Incorporated, The Cubbison Company, Molex, LLC, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., ISORG SA, Novacentrix, Optomec Inc., Enfucell, and Pasternack Enterprises Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

By type, sensors and printed circuit boards (PCB) are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 32.86% and 34.71% respectively.

By industry, consumer electronics segment is expected to boost the growth of the 3D printed electronics market, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 31.58% from 2017 to 2031.

Consumer electronics often require customized designs to cater to individual preferences and user experiences. 3D printing allows for the production of personalized electronic devices, from smartphone cases to wearable technology, enhancing consumer appeal.



Market Trends for 3D Printed Electronics

Advancements in multi-material 3D printing enable the integration of various materials, including conductive inks, insulators, and semiconductors, into a single print job.

The development of flexible substrates and conductive materials is enabling the production of flexible and stretchable electronic circuits for wearables and soft robotics.

The incorporation of nanomaterials, like graphene and carbon nanotubes, into 3D printing materials enhances electrical conductivity and performance.

Combining traditional manufacturing techniques with 3D printing for electronics production is becoming more common.

Market for 3D Printed Electronics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the 3D printed electronics market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is known as a global manufacturing hub, and countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have well-established electronics manufacturing industries. The adoption of 3D printed electronics in these regions can streamline production processes and reduce costs.

Asian countries are at the forefront of technological advancements, including 3D printing and electronics manufacturing. The region invests heavily in research and development, leading to the development of innovative 3D printing technologies and materials for electronics.

Asia Pacific has a massive consumer electronics market. The demand for customized and high-performance electronic components is driving the adoption of 3D printed electronics for producing devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables.



Europe

European countries invest significantly in research and innovation, which has led to the development of cutting-edge 3D printing technologies, materials, and processes specifically tailored for electronics applications.

European universities, research institutions, and companies actively collaborate on 3D printed electronics projects. Public-private partnerships and research consortia are common, facilitating innovation and technology transfer.

Europe has a thriving aerospace and defense industry. 3D printed electronics are increasingly used in this sector to manufacture lightweight and complex components, driving the growth of the market.



Global 3D Printed Electronics Market: Key Players

Several firms hold a significant share in the 3D printed electronics industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global 3D printed electronics market:

Nano Dimension

Eastprint Incorporated

The Cubbison Company

Molex, LLC

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

ISORG SA

Novacentrix

Optomec, Inc.

Enfucell

Pasternack Enterprises Inc.

Key developments in the global 3D printed electronics market are:

In 2023, Nano Dimension announced the launch of the DragonFly Pro X 2023, a new 3D printer for electronics that is designed to produce high-resolution prototypes and production-ready parts.

In 2023, MoleX announced the expansion of its 3D printed electronics capabilities with the acquisition of TactoTek, a Finnish company that specializes in in-mold electronics (IME) technology.

In the same year, Xerox announced the launch of its new Volumetric Printing Platform, which is designed to produce 3D printed electronics at scale.

In 2022, Voxel8 announced the launch of its new Vertex 3D printer, which is designed to produce high-volume, production-ready 3D printed electronics.

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Segmentation

Type

Antenna

Sensor

PCB

MID

Others



Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecom

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



