RF Power Amplifier Market Size Worth US$ 21.38 Billion by 2032 |Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on RF Power Amplifier Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more.

Rockville, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals the global RF power amplifier market is worth US$ 5.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 15% through 2032.



The market will see fast growth due to the remarkable use case of RF power amplifiers in several end-use digital applications. Fact.MR predicts that significant potential in the market will be seen due to rapid developments in network infrastructure, expansion of cellular networks, and increasing use of M2M communication technology.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania have prominently booming consumer electronic sectors. It is anticipated that throughout the period of 2022 to 2032, these regions will continue to dominate due to the strong presence of RF power amplifier manufacturers. They are anticipated to be driven most notably by the development of telecom, industrial sector, and wireless networks, which will account for 35% market value share.



Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 21.38 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 15% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 297 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Communication infrastructure use case of RF power amplifier is likely to reach of US$ 12.47 billion by 2032.

Based on region, demand for RF power amplifiers is expected to expand at CAGR of 14% and 14.6% in North America and Europe, respectively.

Based on material, the gallium nitride and gallium arsenide segments are anticipated to account for market shares of 50.5% and 31.1%, respectively, by 2032.

Above 50 dBm as linear average power was valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2021.

The 20.1- 40 V supply voltage segment is likely to dominate with one-third market share by 2032-end.

“5G services are poised to create ample opportunities for revenue generation for RF power amplifier manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom lnc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Qualcomm lnc.

Infineon Technologies

Qorvo, Inc

CML Microcircuits

BONN Elektronik GmbH

Empower RF System Inc.

Market Developments

Technological advancements in RF power amplifiers have created a significant impact. The market will gain with the emergence of new semiconductor manufacturers in certain economies - for instance, China, India, and Japan - by enhancing consumer electronics demand and creating new business models to increase the global sales of the product.

The biggest prospects for this technology are in automotive, communication, and ICT end use. Thus, key companies are looking to diversify their offerings to gain an early mover advantage in this space.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global RF power amplifier market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (broadband amplifiers, gain block amplifiers, log amplifiers, variable gain amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, coaxial & waveguide power amplifiers, linear amplifiers, bi-directional amplifiers, hi-rel amplifiers), frequency (< 10 GHz, 10-20 GHz, 20-30 GHz, 30+ GHz), supply voltage (0-5 V, 5.1-10 V, 10.1-20 V, 20.1- 40 V, >40 V), linear average power (0 to 23 dBm, 23 - 30 dBm, 30 - 40 dBm, 40 - 50 dBm, above 50 dBm), material (gallium arsenide, gallium nitride silicon germanium), and use case (communication infrastructure, automotive, manufacturing & industrial, smart technologies), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

